Biggest Injuries To Watch Heading Into Colorado's Spring Game

The Colorado Buffaloes' spring game on Saturday is a big opportunity for the entire roster to showcase their skills and earn significant roles for 2026.

However, a few injuries to the roster mean a few Colorado athletes will miss the game while other Buffaloes have a chance to shine.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Key Buffaloes Out For Spring Game

Throughout spring practice, there have been a variety of injuries, and one room that has been very hard is the wide receiver room.

The major injuries in the wide receiver room include DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams, who are all unlikely to play in Saturday’s Black and Gold Spring Game.

Moore, Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams should all be very valuable pieces to the Buffaloes offense when they get back.

It is unfortunate that all three receivers have missed a lot of spring, as redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is entering his first year as the projected starter, and the opportunity to build chemistry would have been very beneficial for the offense.

However, the injuries to Colorado's wide receivers give other pieces in the room like wide receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry have a chance to prove themselves as the Buffs' top transfer portal additions.

In addition to the chemistry, Colorado is installing a new offense with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, which seems to be very complex, and the more reps these players can have in the offense, the better off they will be.

For now, Moore, Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams will have to rely on doing all they can to be prepared mentally so when they are physically ready, they do not miss a step.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the secondary, safety Ben Finneseth has been sidelined for most of spring practices as well after a knee injury that required surgery, but he has begun to take on more of a leadership role to help the younger players adjust to the system as well as understand the new defense under defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

One Key Player Questionable For Spring Game

In the early part of the spring, it was revealed that transfer running back JaQuail Smith was dealing with a groin injury and would be sidelined for a portion of spring practices.

Smith could become a very important piece to Colorado’s offense with his experience and success in Marion’s system, but it may be smarter for him to sit this one out so he is ready for the fall and does not have any more setbacks.

Injuries are something that can be very frustrating for a team, especially during spring practices when trying to install new offensive and defensive schemes. However, it does open up the opportunity for other players to step up and help coaches figure out how to manage the depth chart in tough situations.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that injuries will happen in the fall, and regardless of what happens, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff will have to adjust.

The Buffaloes Spring Game on Saturday is one of the more important days for this team and should give an idea on the status of specific position battles and where Colorado could be headed for the 2026 season.