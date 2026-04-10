Boo Carter Turning Heads Before Colorado's Spring Game

In the Colorado Buffaloes secondary, there is an intense competition to fight for reps and make plays. One player in particular has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“We’ve asked him to do a lot. He loves this game. He loves to be coached, and he does whatever you ask him to do, so we’re excited to have him,” Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve said about cornerback Boo Carter.

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Boo Carter’s Impact

To be successful at the game of football, players have to love it because once they get to the college level, it essentially becomes a lifestyle with a significant time commitment to perfect their craft. Throughout the spring, Carter has shown his teammates and coaches his commitment to his craft, which has impressed coach Marve.

Carter brings great speed and playmaking to the Buffaloes defense following his time with the Tennessee Volunteers. During his 2025 campaign in Knoxville, Carter recorded 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

The biggest thing Carter brings to the Buffaloes is great depth and versatility in the secondary and the potential to become a starter at a variety of positions. Carter’s speed is a major bonus for Marve, as it gives Colorado a player who could match the speed of opposing receivers to limit big plays.

Marve could also use Carter as a safety in the back end in obvious passing situations to take away their opponents' best receivers by doubling them or limiting their speed as serious threats over the top of the defense.

Regardless of how Carter is used, he provides great versatility for Marve and could help make a major difference in the Colorado secondary all over the field.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s Pass Defense

Heading into the 2026 season, Marve will be stepping into his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes, but he does need to build on and improve what the unit did in 2025.

Last season, Colorado was good against opposing pass attacks as they allowed 203.2 pass yards per game, ranking 41st in the nation. The bright side for Marve is that the improved defensive line should be able to get more pressures and sacks to help the secondary not have to cover as long.

In 2025, the Buffaloes' defensive line struggled to get any pressure as they recorded just 13 sacks for the entire season.

Another place Colorado needs to improve is getting interceptions against opposing quarterbacks in the pass game. Last season, the Buffaloes totaled just six interceptions, which had them tied for 76th in the country.

This is where Carter could come in with his speed when Marve mixes and matches different coverages and confuses quarterbacks to force them into bad throws. Colorado coach Deion Sanders understood this need, which is why he went out to add lots of players in the secondary to find that ability to make plays on the ball.

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At cornerback, some transfers Coach Prime brought in have included Justin Eaglin from James Madison, Notre Dame transfer Cree Thomas, and Lamar transfer Paul Omodia, in addition to Carter.

To help in the deep part of the defense at safety, Sanders recruited Randon Fontenette from Vanderbilt and Naeten Mitchell from New Mexico State.

This talent has a great opportunity to be successful with a history of making plays on the ball with interceptions and pass breakups. The key will be who secures the starting roles and how deep this group ends up being.

Saturday's spring game will go a long way in determining the depth chart in the secondary as well as the outlook of the roster as a whole.

If the Buffaloes want to be successful in the Big 12 and make a run at the Big 12 title, having a great pass defense is non-negotiable, and with these additions, Marve has the chance to maximize this group and make that potential a reality.