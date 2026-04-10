Two Injured Receivers That Colorado Would Love to Have Back Before Fall Camp

Throughout the spring, the Colorado Buffaloes have battled a significant number of injuries in the wide receiver room. However, looking ahead to the fall, there are two crucial receivers that coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will love to have back.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr.

“DeAndre’s like a dynamic person. You guys will see that as he gets healthy and gets to play. So DeAndre, he’s been great from the leadership perspective and still showing up every day with a smile on his face and being happy to be there and leading the guys and teaching them what it’s like to be a receiver from the standpoint of knowledge wise and studying and learning in the room,” said offensive coordinator Brennan Marion on wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Marion making statements like this about Moore could reveal role that the Texas transfer receiver will have once healthy. In his time with Texas, Moore was very productive as he recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an average of 14 yards per catch. In his Longhorns career, Moore continued to progress and because of his versatility he was able to be a great weapon all over the field.

While the production is important, it seems that during the spring when he has been out with injury, Moore has stepped into a great role as a leader to teach the younger receivers how to prepare and be successful as a receiver when it comes to the mental side.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Joseph Williams

“I love Jo, he’s a great kid. His story is amazing, he works really hard. Just excited to get those back out there not only for their play on the field, but their leadership with the guys,” added Marion on wide receiver Joseph Williams.

As one of the few returning players to Colorado for the 2026 season, Williams has put his head down to work, and that has stood out to Marion in both his character and the impact he can have on the field as a player and as a leader.

Williams was a good option to get the ball to in 2025 and could become an even bigger factor in Marion’s offense with his speed and work ethic. Last season, Williams totaled 37 receptions, 489 yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 13.2 yards per reception with the Buffaloes.

The offense as a whole was inconsistent last season, but when Williams was able to get the ball in his hands, he showed he had the talent to make plays and could be a great option for 2026.

Williams has missed a lot of spring due to an injury as well, but has stepped in as a leader, bringing energy to practice as he learns the new offense and helps to develop the young receivers.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive Outlook For The Fall

As a tandem, Moore and Williams have great physical traits with their speed and athleticism, but also their intangibles of leadership and understanding the game at a different level to help contribute to what many hope to be a much better offense.

The trust and anticipation that Marion seems to have in Moore and Williams suggest that both players will have a huge role in the offense when they return for fall camp. When the fall does come around, Moore and Williams do have to be prepared on the mental side for Marion’s offense, but based on their character and desire to lead, that should not be a problem.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julain Lewis projects to be heading into his first full year as the starter and having targets like Moore and Williams could be monumental for his development.

Heading into the 2026 season, Marion looks to have another explosive year with his offense. Moore and Williams have a major opportunity to be consistent targets in the offense, but also can function as leaders to ensure everyone is on the same page to help the Buffaloes find success once again next season.