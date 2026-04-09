Colorado Fans Will Love Former Buff Tyler Brown's Comments on Deion Sanders

Throughout the offseason, there have been several negative comments from previous players who played for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, one player kept it positive and shared a great message for Colorado fans.

Offensive Lineman Tyler Brown’s Positive Comments

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Tyler Brown (56) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I can’t thank Coach Prime enough. I had a wonderful time with Coach Prime. I’m thankful for the four years I got with him and all the knowledge I soaked up. Not everybody can say they’ve been coached by a Hall of Famer. He’s done it at the big stage. You want to listen to a guy that’s walked the walk,” said former Colorado offensive lineman Tyler Brown.

The mental approach that Brown has is a lot different from that of other former Buffaloes, with a positive approach to his former school. In many cases, athletes who transfer out of one place and into another decide to make their previous stop look bad or point out the negatives of that program while they were there.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown opted not to do that, but instead to thank him for the opportunity to play on a big stage like the Big 12 and get his talent on tape to potentially open up future opportunities. Brown also talked about the consistency that Coach Prime preached and that he wasn’t just making statements, but instead stood by what he said.

Brown also alluded to the value of Sanders living the life in the NFL and as a high-level collegiate athlete that many college players hope to. The ability to pull from that knowledge in a variety of situations is something that could change the trajectory of a career.

Many players have left the Buffaloes, but very few have had something positive to say about the program, and especially the coaching staff. However, Brown’s comments were very different, which demonstrated the kind of relationship he had with Deion Sanders.

Tyler Brown’s Collegiate Career

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Tyler Brown (56) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his career, Brown began at Louisiana Lafayette, where he spent 2019-2021, but he decided to make a change for the next season. That is when he transferred to Jackson State to play under Coach Prime.

Brown started 13 games in 2022 for Jackson State, and the team overall had a very successful season, which led to Coach Prime getting the job with Colorado. With Sanders leaving Jackson State, Brown followed.

From 2023 to 2025, Brown decided to stay in Boulder, with his best season being in 2024, where he made 12 starts and played in 13 games. This was Sanders' best season with the Buffaloes as they went 9-4 and made a bowl game appearance.

However, Brown did not play much in 2025 as he appeared in just one game. With his eligibility running out, Brown elected to transfer to the James Madison Dukes to play under coach Billy Napier.

Overall, Brown and Sanders seem to have had a positive relationship with their time together at Jackson State and Colorado, with Brown using all his experience to grow during his college career. The comments Brown made about Coach Prime have an opportunity to significantly help the Colorado program in its reputation and future outlook in recruiting.

Outlook on the Colorado Program

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, it appeared that there would be very few, if any, former players who would comment positively on the Buffaloes. Brown was able to change that narrative and explain to those outside the program how great an influence Sanders was on his career.

The mindset Brown took on was unique in the sense that he soaked up all the experience that Coach Prime had from his career in the NFL. While Brown is an offensive lineman and Sanders was a defensive back and receiver, the vast amount of experience in handling the media and how to approach the game of football still held tremendous value for Brown.

As far as the outlook on the program, this gives the Buffaloes a great boost to their reputation and the possibility of landing future recruits. The opportunity to play under a Hall of Fame NFL player is something that many high school players would love and could be a major factor in trying to swing recruits to Boulder.

Even through all the negativity, players on the outside of the program are still able to see the impact coach Sanders makes on the players that come in and out of his program. Developing young men still seems to be one of Coach Prime’s biggest goals to help these young men lead lives they can be proud of.