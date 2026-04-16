Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Game Celebration Turns Heads

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes wrapped up their annual Black and Gold spring game on Saturday, but it’s what happened after the game that may have revealed the most about where the program is heading.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a video circulating on social media, originally posted by defensive back Cree Thomas, Colorado players can be seen celebrating in the locker room after the game, dancing, laughing, and feeding off each other’s energy.

For a program looking to turn things around in 2026, that kind of energy is often where real momentum begins.

Energy that Can’t be Faked

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Kareem Harden (55) warms up before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the clip, players can be seen taking turns showing off their dance moves, hyping each other up as the locker room turned into a full-on celebration. At one point, even a member of the Buffs’ custodial staff was pulled into the moment, with the team cheering him on as he joined in showing off his moves.

But the clip captured more than just a lighthearted moment. It offered a glimpse into something deeper, something bigger growing in Boulder.

Team camaraderie up +1000



The close of spring Ball 2026 calls for a celebration with your teammates #WorkHardPlayHard



*side note the janitor passed the vibe check *



📸: @CreeThomas3

I threw a little extra on it 😁@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/nuBSpigW7p — Change7he Narrative (@change7he68182) April 15, 2026

In a sport where chemistry often begins to reveal itself long before it shows up in the win column, moments like this can signal whether a team is truly buying in.

After a 3-9 season and significant roster turnover, questions about cohesion and identity were unavoidable.

But scenes like this point to something new beginning to take shape within the program. It’s clips like these that start to show a locker room that’s connected, energized, and starting to believe in itself.

Why the Spring Game Matters

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Spring games are often viewed as a team’s first benchmark, offering insight into schemes, depth charts, and position battles.

But just as important is what they reveal about a team’s personality.

For Colorado, Saturday wasn’t just about evaluating talent. It was about establishing a tone heading into 2026.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With new faces across the roster and a revamped offensive system under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the Buffs are still in the process of defining who they are. That doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen strictly on the field through reps or installs.

It’s also built through moments like this one.

When players celebrate each other, when energy is shared, and the locker room feels unified, that’s how a winning culture starts to form, long before the results show up on Saturdays.

Building Toward the Fall

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs' road ahead is still uncertain.

Colorado will have an entire summer to continue developing, improving, and refining both its scheme and identity. And while off-season momentum doesn’t guarantee success in the fall, the early positive signs still matter.

Confidence, camaraderie, and buy-in are often the foundation of teams that take the next step. Without them, even the most talented rosters can fall short.

Saturday’s post-game clip offered a glimpse of something building beyond the stat sheet. It showed a team that isn’t just growing and rebuilding, but starting to come together with purpose.

If that sentiment continues to grow among the players, not only will Colorado look different in 2026, but so will the results.

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