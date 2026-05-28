Deion Sanders And Bill Belichick Linked By One Harsh Reality

After the 2025 season, in which the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to find consistent success, coach Deion Sanders heads into 2026 hoping the outcome can be much different. With the desire to have a different result next season, Sanders made several changes on the roster through the transfer portal and on the coaching staff.

However, as next season approaches, there is one coach in particular with whom Sanders may be competing to see who can lead his team to better results in 2026, with the pressure ramping up for both programs.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick's Early Struggles At North Carolina

Without question, one of the greatest coaches NFL coaches of all time, is North Carolina’s Bill Belichick, who dominated in the league for years as the coach of the New England Patriots. However, Belichick’s time with the Tar Heels has gotten off to a rough start and brought up questions on whether or not he can be successful at the collegiate level.

In Belichick’s first season with North Carolina, the Tar Heels went 4-8 while failing to become bowl eligible and struggling in the ACC. For Belichick, he is still early on in his college coaching career as he is learning the pace of how games are played, as well as how to manage and handle the transfer portal, in addition to NIL, which is significantly different from free agency in the NFL.

Heading into 2026, there is definitely quite a bit of pressure on Belichick, which could ramp up even more depending on the result for North Carolina in 2027.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Time At Colorado

Like Belichick, Sanders has also had his fair share of struggles in his time with the Buffaloes, as the program is 16-21 since he arrived in Boulder. The difference for Sanders is that he was able to find one season of success in 2024 as Colorado went 9-4 and nearly secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

The key for Sanders is figuring out a way to find success on a consistent basis when it comes to roster construction, in addition to the coaching staff. This offseason, Sanders may have found a way to do that with more of an emphasis on experience and production, which are two traits that have started to emerge as crucial in the landscape of college football.

As far as pressure goes for Sanders, it does seem to be ramping up based on having just one winning season so far. However, Coach Prime has brought in Brennan Marion to be Colorado’s new offensive coordinator and elevated Chris Marve to be the next defensive coordinator, who could help both units to take big steps forward.

Marion and Marve have experienced success in their previous coaching stops and should help to limit the pressure that Sanders faces by taking leadership roles on the field as coaches, but also off the field as mentors.

As Sanders heads into next season, the pressure may be high, but the addition of Marve and Marion, as well as the new approach in roster construction, may be exactly what Sanders needs to make the 2026 season one of his best in Boulder so far.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Importance of 2026 For Colorado and North Carolina

In 2026, both Colorado and North Carolina face crucial seasons where they must perform well. Otherwise, 2027 could see major changes.

As of now, the pressure on Sanders and Belichick could be quite similar, but Beliechik could be facing more pressure as he has not shown the ability to succeed at the collegiate level just yet. It also doesn’t help that the Tar Heels have a brutal schedule, including matchups with TCU, Notre Dame, and Miami.

If Belichick does not figure out a way to at least make a bowl game in 2026, his job security in Chapel Hill could be in question heading into 2027.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Coach Prime, there is still pressure, he has shown the ability to have success at the college level. The Buffaloes have also made several changes to improve the roster and the coaching staff which should help Colorado to be much better next season. The Buffaloes do have a few tough tests, but should be much-improved and able to compete in a tough Big 12 conference.

As Belichick and Sanders head into 2026, the success of North Carolina and Colorado will be closely monitored to see if either of them can shut down the critics and prove that they can compete with some of the top coaches and rosters in all of college football.

Ultimately, being a college football coach is a results-based business, and if Belichick and Sanders both fail to create positive results, next offseason could be brutal

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