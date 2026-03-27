One Major Depth Chart Question Halfway Through Colorado Buffaloes Spring Practice

During spring practice, the Colorado Buffaloes have seen lots of players shine and make plays on both sides of the ball. The closer it gets to the fall, the more depth charts begin to take shape.

However, with the depth charts up in the air at every position, there is one in particular that currently lacks clarity.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; tx Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for yards after making a reception during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

How Will Colorado's Wide Receiver Depth Chart Shake Out?

This offseason, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes seemingly emphasized production and experience out of the transfer portal, and that strategy was no different at the wide receiver position.

From the transfer portal, the Buffaloes were able to bring in several players who checked both of those boxes. After these additions, wide receiver seems to be one of Colorado’s deepest and most talented position groups on the roster.

This group includes Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Junior, Cam Perry, and Ernest Campbell as the biggest auditions from the portal. Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams are two of the main returners at receiver for Colorado from the 2025 team.

However, this talented group has taken several hits during the spring. Moore, Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams have all been injured and missed a large portion of spring ball. The challenge with all these injuries is that Colorado is also installing a new offense with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

In the early stages of a new offense, Marion is trying to figure out who he wants to start and who he wants to get in the rotation. With all these injuries, some of the room ends up becoming a projection, whereas he can see the rest of the room at practice in live settings against the defense.

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

This will not be an easy decision for Marion and the rest of the offensive coaching staff. It seems that Hykeem Williams is going to miss the rest of Spring practice, which is very unfortunate, as the spring was going to be a very crucial part of the year for him.

There is a chance that Moore and Joseph Williams returned at some point during the spring to step in and see where they stand in the offense. Taking advantage of these opportunities will be crucial for both Moore and Williams if they want to earn significant reps next season.

Marion, Sanders, and the rest of the coaching staff have to decide after spring ball ends who looks to be the best group of receivers to start fall camp.

The amount of injuries in the receiver room does not make this decision any easier, and potentially could hinder the ability of the offense to get going early in the season. No matter what happens the rest of the spring, the Buffaloes must have an answer for who will start at receiver as well as who will work themselves into the rotation.

Marion’s offense requires reliable and consistent players who are talented enough to maximize the reps they get. How will Colorado's receiver room shake out when the fall arrives?

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players Who Have Taken Advantage of Reps

With several of the receivers out for injury, there have been a few players who have taken advantage of the increased opportunity. Scudero, Perry, and Campbell have all had moments to showcase their capabilities and shine.

In his first few practices, Scudero has shown the entire team why he led the nation in receiving last season with 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to create separation and get open no matter where he lines up on the field is something Colorado cannot ignore. It seems very likely Scudero will be one part of the starting lineup in the fall.

Perry has been able to showcase his speed to create big plays against the defense in competitive periods. In Marion’s offense, having receivers who can take short passes. The distance is very valuable. That is why Perry has fit right in and looks to be in line for a big role next season.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell also has a lot of speed at his disposal. During the spring semester, Campbell has been running track for the Buffaloes, and he ran the ninth-fastest 60m time in program history at 6.76 seconds.

The more Campbell is able to put that on tape and showcase his abilities as a route runner and consistent hands. The more likely he is to earn Marion‘s trust and carve out a role for himself in the offense.

This receiver room looks to be one of the more talented units in the Big 12, but the number of injuries could make finding the full starting lineup difficult until getting closer to the end of fall camp.