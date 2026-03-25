Pressure Ramping Up in Boulder Heading Into Deion Sanders Year Four

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to bounce back from a very difficult 2025 showing, as they went 4-8. Colorado Coach Deion Sanders has been seeking consistent success but has been unsuccessful.

Sanders found one season of success in 2024, when the Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 record. However, the inability to replicate that success has been a huge reason why Colorado is currently under pressure.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Areas That Need Clarity

Right now, there are a few places on the roster that the Buffaloes must figure out the answers to before they get to fall camp.

The main area is how the first year off, as offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion‘s offense will fit in Boulder. Marion’s offensive approach has come to be known as the go-go and prioritize getting the ball in space to playmakers.

Red shirt, freshman, quarterback, Julian Lewis looks to lead the way as the projected starting quarterback. However, with Lewis being so young, it amplified the pressure on Marion, Lewis, and Coach Prime to be successful very early on in the season. Otherwise, the criticism could be too much for the program to overcome.

Additionally, with a retooled offensive line, the Buffaloes must figure out who the best five players are upfront and how to build chemistry between them so the unit can perform much better in 2026. In past years, the offensive line has been the weakness of the team. Sanders must find a way to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

On the defensive side, Colorado is undergoing a significant change with Chris Marve stepping in as the new defensive coordinator following the departure of Robert Livingston. Marve does have previous experience as a defensive coordinator, but with the expectations looming over Colorado under Coach Sanders, Marve must figure out a way to make sure this defense is much improved.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Schedule and National Attention

The biggest barrier to Colorado having success in 2026 is the tremendous amount of roster turnover that they have. Almost the entire team has a new depth chart as only four starters return from the Buffaloes’ 2025 squad.

With the enhanced attention on the media that Coach Prime receives, this gives Colorado an opportunity, if they can succeed early in the season, to garner national attention.

On the schedule, Colorado has several games that could allow them to jump up the rankings and shut down the criticism. These matchups include Georgia Tech, Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Houston. If the Buffaloes can go at least 3-2 in this stretch, these games could be a huge résumé boost for later in this season when rankings become crucial.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

What Warrants a Successful Season in 2026

Much of the national media points out the fact that Colorado lacks continuity on their roster, however, they do have continuity in one crucial spot, which is at the quarterback position. Several of the teams Colorado will play next season cannot say the same.

This allows Colorado to figure out a way to be successful by winning matchups that, for this season, most will not give them credit for the ability to do so.

For Colorado to have a successful season, the path will most likely be at minimum to have a winning season and become bowl eligible. So in the worst-case scenario, the Buffaloes are looking at 6-6 as a way to be successful.

However, because of the struggles the Buffaloes have had in recent years. Sanders may need a lot more than that. If he really wants to shut down the criticism, Colorado may very well have to go in or at least compete for a Big 12 title.

Regardless of what the Buffaloes hoped to accomplish, they must find a way to be successful. Otherwise, the pressure of Sanders and the Colorado program may ramp up to a level that this program has never seen before.

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