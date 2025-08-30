Buffs Beat

Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars Visit Deion Sanders, Folsom Field for Georgia Tech Game

The Colorado Buffaloes got a boost of support from two familiar faces Friday night as Jimmy Horn Jr. and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig returned to Boulder for the Buffs season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are familiar with star power on the sidelines, but two former players stood out on Friday night.

Former Buffs wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who earned a spot on the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster, and defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, who just secured a practice squad role with the Jacksonville Jaguars, both made their way back to Boulder to show support for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs in their clash with Georgia Tech.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colora
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Despite the early rainfall that rolled through Folsom Field on Friday night, Horn and Silmon-Craig were spotted on the field during pregame warmups. Their return was more than a cameo — it was a reminder of the bond they built with Sanders and the program during their time in Boulder.

Coach Prime’s Family Dynamic

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejan
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Boulder, Sanders has emphasized building a family-first culture. That message has resonated with current and former players alike, creating a sense of loyalty that extends beyond the field.

Horn and Silmon-Craig’s return reflects that dynamic. Both left Colorado for the NFL but didn’t hesitate to come back and support the Buffs when they opened their season.

For Sanders, moments like these show the kind of culture he’s intent on cultivating: one where former players continue to pour back into the program.

That “family” atmosphere was visible on the sidelines, where Horn and Silmon-Craig interacted with current players and carried themselves like proud older brothers.

Their presence highlights how Sanders has established a distinctive connection between his team and the NFL.

MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich

MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut

MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll

MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut

The NFL Pipeline

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejan
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The pair’s presence at Folsom Field also underscored the growing NFL pipeline Sanders has been touting since his arrival. Horn and Silmon-Craig were both part of Sanders’ first Colorado roster in 2023, helping lay the foundation for the program’s transition into the Big 12.

Now, both players are beginning their professional journeys. Horn, a dynamic playmaker with speed and versatility, fought his way onto the Panthers’ final roster. Silmon-Craig, known for his physical style in the secondary, impressed enough in Jacksonville to earn a spot on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

For Colorado’s current players, seeing their former teammates succeed at the next level — and then return to cheer them on — serves as a tangible reminder that the dream of reaching the NFL is possible.

Sanders has made it clear that his program will be a launching pad for players with pro aspirations, and Horn and Silmon-Craig are early proof of that promise.

Symbol of Progress

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For fans at Folsom Field, the sight of Horn and Silmon-Craig on the sidelines was both nostalgic and inspiring.

These were players who helped reintroduce Colorado football to the national stage under Sanders, and their return offered a sense of continuity between past and present.

It also symbolized progress. Just two years ago, the Buffs were struggling to attract NFL-caliber talent. Now, not only are players reaching the next level, but they’re also coming back to support the program as it continues to evolve.

As Sanders often says, it’s not just about the wins and losses — it’s about changing the culture.

On Friday night in Boulder, with Horn and Silmon-Craig back in the fold, that cultural shift was on full display.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football