Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars Visit Deion Sanders, Folsom Field for Georgia Tech Game
The Colorado Buffaloes are familiar with star power on the sidelines, but two former players stood out on Friday night.
Former Buffs wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who earned a spot on the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster, and defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, who just secured a practice squad role with the Jacksonville Jaguars, both made their way back to Boulder to show support for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs in their clash with Georgia Tech.
Despite the early rainfall that rolled through Folsom Field on Friday night, Horn and Silmon-Craig were spotted on the field during pregame warmups. Their return was more than a cameo — it was a reminder of the bond they built with Sanders and the program during their time in Boulder.
Coach Prime’s Family Dynamic
Since arriving in Boulder, Sanders has emphasized building a family-first culture. That message has resonated with current and former players alike, creating a sense of loyalty that extends beyond the field.
Horn and Silmon-Craig’s return reflects that dynamic. Both left Colorado for the NFL but didn’t hesitate to come back and support the Buffs when they opened their season.
For Sanders, moments like these show the kind of culture he’s intent on cultivating: one where former players continue to pour back into the program.
That “family” atmosphere was visible on the sidelines, where Horn and Silmon-Craig interacted with current players and carried themselves like proud older brothers.
Their presence highlights how Sanders has established a distinctive connection between his team and the NFL.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
The NFL Pipeline
The pair’s presence at Folsom Field also underscored the growing NFL pipeline Sanders has been touting since his arrival. Horn and Silmon-Craig were both part of Sanders’ first Colorado roster in 2023, helping lay the foundation for the program’s transition into the Big 12.
Now, both players are beginning their professional journeys. Horn, a dynamic playmaker with speed and versatility, fought his way onto the Panthers’ final roster. Silmon-Craig, known for his physical style in the secondary, impressed enough in Jacksonville to earn a spot on the Jaguars’ practice squad.
For Colorado’s current players, seeing their former teammates succeed at the next level — and then return to cheer them on — serves as a tangible reminder that the dream of reaching the NFL is possible.
Sanders has made it clear that his program will be a launching pad for players with pro aspirations, and Horn and Silmon-Craig are early proof of that promise.
Symbol of Progress
For fans at Folsom Field, the sight of Horn and Silmon-Craig on the sidelines was both nostalgic and inspiring.
These were players who helped reintroduce Colorado football to the national stage under Sanders, and their return offered a sense of continuity between past and present.
It also symbolized progress. Just two years ago, the Buffs were struggling to attract NFL-caliber talent. Now, not only are players reaching the next level, but they’re also coming back to support the program as it continues to evolve.
As Sanders often says, it’s not just about the wins and losses — it’s about changing the culture.
On Friday night in Boulder, with Horn and Silmon-Craig back in the fold, that cultural shift was on full display.