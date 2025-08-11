Buffs Beat

Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut

Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sat in the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but he was left impressed by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' performance. Will Sanders and Jeudy ever get an opportunity to play together?

Jack Carlough

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) catches the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) catches the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The most talented wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns liked what he saw from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his NFL preseason debut last week.

Although he didn't play in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Jeudy kept a keen eye on Sanders as the former Colorado Buffaloes star threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start. Jeudy, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, was particularly impressed with Sanders' accuracy and his ability to navigate progressions.

"Shedeur got a great arc, very accurate," Jeudy told reporters Monday, per the Browns. "He threw two great, accurate balls, and the last one, he went through all his progressions. It was his last read. For him as a young quarterback to be able to make those progressions, kudos to him."

Jerry Jeudy Feelings Shedeur Sanders First Cleveland Browns Start NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to pass to tight end Sal Cannella (87) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jeudy was referring to Sanders' two touchdown passes, which both went to tight end Kaden Davis. Sanders threaded the ball into a tight window on both throws and was rewarded with a pair of scores.

“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well," Sanders said in an interview with NFL Network. "I feel like I got to my decisions, and it’s some things that I could have done better. I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”

Jerry Jeudy Excited For Shedeur Sanders' NFL Future

Jerry Jeudy Feelings Shedeur Sanders First Cleveland Browns Start NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) lines up during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through his first five NFL seasons, Jeudy has had relatively poor luck with his quarterback play. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star navigated four difficult quarterback seasons with the Broncos before catching passes from Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Cleveland last year.

While Sanders must beat out fellow Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the team's starting job entering the regular season, his strong preseason debut offers hope.

"He's a great quarterback and I'm excited for his future," Jeudy said of Sanders.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason

MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment

Gage Larvadain Also Impressed By Shedeur Sanders

Jerry Jeudy Feelings Shedeur Sanders First Cleveland Browns Start NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Reid (35) and safety Demani Richardson (36) defend in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jeudy isn't the only Browns receiver who was left impressed by Sanders' debut. Undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain, who caught two passes for 23 yards against the Panthers, also shared high praise for Sanders on Monday.

"That's my dawg," Larvadain said. "He's cool. He's somebody that people just gravitate to naturally. It's quarterback-receiver, it's kind of one of those things. Especially when we train in the offseason, it's kind of hard to be a receiver and train by yourself. You need somebody to throw the ball to you. It's kind of hard for him to train throwing the ball with no one to catch it. It's just a perfect little match."

Given the opportunity, Sanders will look to perform well again in the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football