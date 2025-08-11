Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
The most talented wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns liked what he saw from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his NFL preseason debut last week.
Although he didn't play in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Jeudy kept a keen eye on Sanders as the former Colorado Buffaloes star threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start. Jeudy, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, was particularly impressed with Sanders' accuracy and his ability to navigate progressions.
"Shedeur got a great arc, very accurate," Jeudy told reporters Monday, per the Browns. "He threw two great, accurate balls, and the last one, he went through all his progressions. It was his last read. For him as a young quarterback to be able to make those progressions, kudos to him."
Jeudy was referring to Sanders' two touchdown passes, which both went to tight end Kaden Davis. Sanders threaded the ball into a tight window on both throws and was rewarded with a pair of scores.
“I feel like I ran the offense pretty well," Sanders said in an interview with NFL Network. "I feel like I got to my decisions, and it’s some things that I could have done better. I’m just thankful for the opportunity. I’m happy we won, but it’s definitely still time to go to work.”
Jerry Jeudy Excited For Shedeur Sanders' NFL Future
Through his first five NFL seasons, Jeudy has had relatively poor luck with his quarterback play. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star navigated four difficult quarterback seasons with the Broncos before catching passes from Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Cleveland last year.
While Sanders must beat out fellow Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the team's starting job entering the regular season, his strong preseason debut offers hope.
"He's a great quarterback and I'm excited for his future," Jeudy said of Sanders.
Gage Larvadain Also Impressed By Shedeur Sanders
Jeudy isn't the only Browns receiver who was left impressed by Sanders' debut. Undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain, who caught two passes for 23 yards against the Panthers, also shared high praise for Sanders on Monday.
"That's my dawg," Larvadain said. "He's cool. He's somebody that people just gravitate to naturally. It's quarterback-receiver, it's kind of one of those things. Especially when we train in the offseason, it's kind of hard to be a receiver and train by yourself. You need somebody to throw the ball to you. It's kind of hard for him to train throwing the ball with no one to catch it. It's just a perfect little match."
Given the opportunity, Sanders will look to perform well again in the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.