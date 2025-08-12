Buffs Beat

What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich

Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter spoke about what it's been like to work with quarterbacks coach and NFL veteran Byron Leftwich. How has Colorado coach Deion Sanders' latest addition impacted the quarterback room?

Ben Armendariz

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense coordinator Byron Leftwich against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
BOULDER — When Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed his team on the first day of training camp, he introduced a new and important voice in the quarterback room: former NFL signal-caller and Super Bowl-winning coach Byron Leftwich.

Though Leftwich’s exact title has yet to be formally announced, his impact in Boulder has been immediate and undeniable.

Sanders on Leftwich: “He’s Phenomenal”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

At CU Fall Sports Media Day, "Coach Prime" praised his new quarterbacks coach without reservation.

"He’s phenomenal. I’m not even equipped with the words to describe what he’s brought to the table," Sanders said. "His experience, his knowledge, his day-to-day presence, and especially his communication with the quarterbacks have been superb. He’s much more than expected. I can see why the Buccaneers won the championship when he was there."

Leftwich’s NFL resume speaks for itself.

It took a wacky chain of events, including an unheard-of missed pick by the Minnesota Vikings, to bring Byron Leftwich to Jacksonville in the first round of the 2003 draft. His arrival heralded the end of the Mark Brunell era. Jaguars fans groused about Leftwich's up-and-down accuracy (he never completed more than 60.5 percent of passes), lack of mobility and fumble issues, but the rocket-armed passer from Marshall could lead a comeback with the best of them - 10 game-winning drives in barely / Doug Engle/The Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As a player, he was drafted seventh overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent four seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. He went on to have stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning his first Super Bowl ring as a backup with the Steelers in 2008.

After retiring as a player, Leftwich eventually transitioned into coaching. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping guide Tom Brady to his seventh Super Bowl title.

Again, another example of "Coach Prime's" unique ability to bring top-tier NFL coaching experience to Boulder.

Salter on Leftwich’s Immediate Impact

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While “Coach Prime’s” praise is impressive, perhaps the true measure of a coach is how the players respond.

Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter shared a similar sentiment to "Coach Prime," highlighting Leftwich’s influence on the entire quarterback room.

“Coach Leftwich has definitely helped us come together as a unit and practice at a higher level,” Salter said. “Every day when I’m out there, he’s got the other quarterbacks standing behind me going through progressions, reading the defense before the play and vice versa. He wasn’t here before, but it feels like he’s been here the whole time.”

In just a short time, Leftwich has earned Salter’s trust and respect — building a level of credibility and connection that many coaches take weeks or even months to establish, if ever.

Lewis Learning From a Pro

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Freshman five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis echoed Salter’s praise.

“It’s definitely cool having Coach Leftwich here,” Lewis said. “Knowing he has past NFL experience as a quarterback and being a black quarterback, it’s important because he can give us his points of view from that experience. It’s hard not to soak up as much as you can.”

At 17 years old, Lewis wasn’t even born when Leftwich made one of college football’s most memorable plays. In 2002 at Marshall University, Leftwich broke his tibia but pushed through the pain and continued to play, needing to be carried down the field by his offensive linemen after each offensive pickup.

Still, even without firsthand memory of the moment, Lewis understands the value of learning from someone who has played and coached at the highest level.

A Coach for Today and the Future

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Leftwich’s impact extends beyond teaching mechanics or reading defenses. His NFL pedigree and ability to relate to young players make him a crucial link between the Buffaloes’ present and future.

In the short term, he adds a sharp offensive mind to support offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as he navigates the evolving quarterback dynamics between Lewis and Salter.

Long term, if Colorado can clearly define his role on the coaching staff, Leftwich’s reputation could become another powerful recruiting tool.

With the season nearly underway, if Leftwich can continue to build trust with the players and staff, he could become a cornerstone for Colorado’s success both on the field and in recruiting for years to come.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

