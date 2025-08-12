What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
BOULDER — When Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed his team on the first day of training camp, he introduced a new and important voice in the quarterback room: former NFL signal-caller and Super Bowl-winning coach Byron Leftwich.
Though Leftwich’s exact title has yet to be formally announced, his impact in Boulder has been immediate and undeniable.
Sanders on Leftwich: “He’s Phenomenal”
At CU Fall Sports Media Day, "Coach Prime" praised his new quarterbacks coach without reservation.
"He’s phenomenal. I’m not even equipped with the words to describe what he’s brought to the table," Sanders said. "His experience, his knowledge, his day-to-day presence, and especially his communication with the quarterbacks have been superb. He’s much more than expected. I can see why the Buccaneers won the championship when he was there."
Leftwich’s NFL resume speaks for itself.
As a player, he was drafted seventh overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent four seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. He went on to have stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning his first Super Bowl ring as a backup with the Steelers in 2008.
After retiring as a player, Leftwich eventually transitioned into coaching. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping guide Tom Brady to his seventh Super Bowl title.
Again, another example of "Coach Prime's" unique ability to bring top-tier NFL coaching experience to Boulder.
Salter on Leftwich’s Immediate Impact
While “Coach Prime’s” praise is impressive, perhaps the true measure of a coach is how the players respond.
Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter shared a similar sentiment to "Coach Prime," highlighting Leftwich’s influence on the entire quarterback room.
“Coach Leftwich has definitely helped us come together as a unit and practice at a higher level,” Salter said. “Every day when I’m out there, he’s got the other quarterbacks standing behind me going through progressions, reading the defense before the play and vice versa. He wasn’t here before, but it feels like he’s been here the whole time.”
In just a short time, Leftwich has earned Salter’s trust and respect — building a level of credibility and connection that many coaches take weeks or even months to establish, if ever.
Lewis Learning From a Pro
Freshman five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis echoed Salter’s praise.
“It’s definitely cool having Coach Leftwich here,” Lewis said. “Knowing he has past NFL experience as a quarterback and being a black quarterback, it’s important because he can give us his points of view from that experience. It’s hard not to soak up as much as you can.”
At 17 years old, Lewis wasn’t even born when Leftwich made one of college football’s most memorable plays. In 2002 at Marshall University, Leftwich broke his tibia but pushed through the pain and continued to play, needing to be carried down the field by his offensive linemen after each offensive pickup.
Still, even without firsthand memory of the moment, Lewis understands the value of learning from someone who has played and coached at the highest level.
A Coach for Today and the Future
Leftwich’s impact extends beyond teaching mechanics or reading defenses. His NFL pedigree and ability to relate to young players make him a crucial link between the Buffaloes’ present and future.
In the short term, he adds a sharp offensive mind to support offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as he navigates the evolving quarterback dynamics between Lewis and Salter.
Long term, if Colorado can clearly define his role on the coaching staff, Leftwich’s reputation could become another powerful recruiting tool.
With the season nearly underway, if Leftwich can continue to build trust with the players and staff, he could become a cornerstone for Colorado’s success both on the field and in recruiting for years to come.