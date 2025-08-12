Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top-25 College Football Poll
The 2025 preseason AP Top-25 College Football Poll dropped on Monday, and four Big 12 Conference teams cracked the inaugural ranking.
Despite finishing tied for first in the Big 12 regular season standings last year, the Colorado Buffaloes were not among those four teams. Coach Deion Sanders' squad received just one vote in the preseason poll, courtesy of Jacksonville, Florida-based reporter Jamal St. Cyr.
Colorado was ranked No. 25 in last season's final AP Poll with a 9-4 record, but the Buffs had been ranked as high as No. 16.
Colorado Buffaloes Unranked In Preseason AP Top-25
Colorado's sharp fall in the AP Top-25 is largely due to losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and six other key players to the NFL this offseason. Clearly, there's some national skepticism about the Buffs continuing their winning ways with a new-look squad.
"Coach Prime" is currently overseeing a starting quarterback battle between incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. The success of whoever wins this competition will, of course, help Colorado regain its national ranking.
Other Buffs expected to shine this season include wide receiver Omarion Miller, cornerback DJ McKinney, left tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive end Arden Walker. Colorado's offensive line, a weak spot over the past two seasons, appears vastly improved as well, with Seaton and several incoming transfers leading the charge.
"The next phase is we're going to win differently, but we're going to win," Deion Sanders said last week. "I don't know if it's going to be the Hail Marys at the end of the game, but it's going to be hell during the game, because we want to be physical and we want to run the heck out of the football."
Preseason AP Top-25 College Football Poll
1. Texas Longhorns (1,552 votes)
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (1,547)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1,472)
4. Clemson Tigers (1,398)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (1,331)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1,325)
7. Oregon Ducks (1,236)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (1,179)
9. LSU Tigers (1,174)
10. Miami Hurricanes (889)
11. Arizona State Sun Devils (791)
12. Illinois Fighting Illini (713)
13. South Carolina Gamecocks (667)
14. Michigan Wolverines (662)
15. Florida Gators (626)
16. SMU Mustangs (565)
17. Kansas State Wildcats (512)
18. Oklahoma Sooners (463)
19. Texas A&M Aggies (434)
20. Indiana Hoosiers (423)
21. Ole Miss Rebels (370)
22. Iowa State Cyclones (309)
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders (274)
24. Tennessee Volunteers (192)
25. Boise State Broncos (191)
Of note, Arizona State received its highest preseason ranking since 1998 (No. 8), and Texas Tech cracked the preseason top-25 for the first time since 2008. Kansas State will also begin the season ranked for the third straight season.