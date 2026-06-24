Colorado Receives Surprising EA Sports College Football Team Rating

The Colorado Buffaloes have their team rating for EA Sports College Football 27. The Buffs are rated at 81.

Where does that land them in the Big 12 conference?

Colorado Buffaloes With 81 Overall Team Rating

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is rated 81 overall, with an 81 offensive rating and an 82 defensive ratings. There are five Big 12 teams ranked ahead of them and then four Big 12 teams tied with the same rating.

Texas Tech Red Raiders - 87

BYU Cougars - 86

Houston Cougars - 83

Oklahoma State Cowboys - 83

Arizona Wildcats - 82

Arizona State Sun Devils - 81

Kansas State Wildcats - 81

UCF Knights - 81

Utah Utes - 81

Colorado Buffaloes - 81

Colorado is fortunate to be rated this high considering how their 2025 season went. The Buffs are coming a a three-win season that had them out of a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime has an overall record of 16-21 since taking over in Boulder in 2023. Colorado went 4-8 in 2023, 9-4 in 2024, and 3-9 in 2025. Will they get back on the winning side of things in 2026?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado’s win total is at 4.5. The odds on the over are unfavorable at +125 while the under is -150. If the under were to hit, that would make it three out of four seasons under Sanders that Colorado had failed to win more than four games. That would be a cause for concern about the direction the program is heading in.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for their Big 12 odds, Colorado is a massive underdog. The Buffs have the lowest odds in the entire conference to win the Big 12 championship game at +12000. The favorites are Texas Tech at +100.

Colorado will get their 2026 season underway with a massive road game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Some are even calling this the biggest season opener in program history. Colorado and Georgia Tech kicked off last season against each other in Boulder. The Yellow Jackets pulled out a last minute 27-20 win to set the tone for their season, in which they won nine games. Colorado will try to do the same this time around.

Colorado has already opened up as the underdog in this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Buffs as 7.5-point underdogs with odds of +235 to win the game outright. Georgia Tech has odds of -290. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The projected starting quarterback for Colorado appears to be redshirt freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis played in four games as a true freshman for Colorado in 2025.

He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.