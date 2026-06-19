Colorado's Deion Sanders With Controversial Big 12 Coach Ranking

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 since taking over in Boulder prior to the 2023 season.

Where does Coach Prime rank among Big 12 coaches entering the 2026 college football season?

Deion Sanders No.15 in Big 12 Coach Rankings

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

On3 ranked all 16 Big 12 head football coaches heading into 2026. Deion Sanders is ranked No.15, only ahead of Kansas State Wildcats coach Collin Klein. This will be Klein’s first year as Wildcats head coach. He is a former Kansas State quarterback was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies.

A top this ranking at No. 1 is BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake has been at the helm for the Cougars since 2016. He has accumulated an overall record of 84-45. In four of Sitake's 10 seasons with BYU, he has led them to double digit wins.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake works out prior to the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Here is the entire ranking:

1. Kalani Sitake, BYU Cougars

2. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Wildcats

3. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech Red Raiders

4. Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs

5. Willie Fritz, Houston Cougars

6. Lance Leipold, Kansas Jayhawks

7. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Mountaineers

8. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Brent Brennan, Arizona Wildcats

10. Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears

11. Scott Satterfield, Cincinatti Bearcats

12. Morgan Scalley, Utah Utes

13. Scott Frost, UCF Knights

14. Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State Cyclones

15. Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

16. Collin Klein, Kansas State Wildcats

Is 15th a fair ranking for Coach Prime?

What stands out right away from this is a first time collegiate head coach is ahead of Sanders, Morgan Scalley. While Sanders' team struggled in 2025, it would be hard to rank him behind Scalley.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Sanders was hired, the Buffaloes were coming off a one-win 2022 season. It was a controversial hire, as Sanders’ collegiate coaching experience came at the FCS level with Jackson State. The Coach Prime era in Boulder got off to a great start.

In 2023, Colorado began the season 3-0. It got going with a stunning season opening upset on the road against the defending national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. The Buffs won their next two games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Colorado State Rams to get to 3-0.

They hosted ESPN’s College GameDay for their in-state rivalry game against Colorado State. The country had their eyes on what Sanders had cooking. This undefeated came to a screeching halt with a road loss to Oregon. Colorado ended up losing eight of their final nine games to end with a record of 4-8. While the end was dissapoitning, it was still three more wins than the previous season.

2024 a major turnaround. The Buffs went 9-3 and made the Alamo Bowl. Buffs' wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

2025 was more of what 2023 was. The Buffs went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons. Will they get back to a bowl in 2026?

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