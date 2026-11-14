Three Big Takeaways Following Colorado's Surprising Upset Over Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes celebrated with a field rush from fans after shaking up the College Football Playoff picture for the No. 14 Houston Cougars in the process.

Colorado's 42-32 upset on Nov. 13 rises as the biggest upset of the coach Deion Sanders era. Sanders-led Buffalo teams previously defeated No. 17 TCU back in 2023, then No. 22 Iowa State last season. But now UH becomes the highest ranked team Colorado with Sanders has defeated.

Which leads into these things we've learned following the 10-point stunner.

Colorado Proved it Doesn't Listen to Outside Noise

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Sanders walked into Folsom Field as underdogs. Plus both CU and Sanders previously lost in lopsided fashion against Houston and coach Willie Fritz last season 36-20. Hence why the entire college football nation didn't hand the Buffaloes much of a chance in this one.

But Colorado doesn't give into the outside noise, as Sanders alluded to in his postgame presser. And that includes more than his players, but the fans in the stands as well.

"I'm really, really thankful that the young fan base don't listen to the foolishness. They don't go online and go back-and-forth with an idiot who's never been in the stadium. Because they come here and it was wonderful with the way they took over the field at the conclusion of the game. It was like we just won the Super Bowl," Sanders said afterward.

He added how proud he was for more than his team, but the fans too.

"I'm proud of them and I'm happy because kids are in the stands supporting. Kids love kids regardless of what some may write, tweet, post or say on your wonderful news station. This fan base is un-darn believable," Sanders said.

Colorado Shows Why it Trusts the Running Game

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ground attack under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion came under fire in recent weeks. Fans online criticized Colorado for sticking with it despite how stagnant it became in losses, particularly against Arizona State on Nov. 7.

Yet Colorado showed why it still trusts the running game, because that element sparked the rally from down 20-7.

Running back Richard Young sparked the comeback with his 38-yard rumble to slice the 10-0 deficit. Then DeKalon Taylor cut the 20-7 lead off his 67-yard scamper. But the ground party wasn't through, as running back Jaquail Smith became the third to score, accelerating past UH for the 32-yarder that handed CU the lead for good at 21-20.

Even third string quarterback Kanael Sweetwyne turned to his legs for one play only: Fooling Houston on a 14-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 35-20.

Isaac Wilson's Toughness

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Isaac Wilson clearly won over his team and fans off his grit. Even in a season that's seen him deliver costly mistakes.

But Wilson walked off under his own power after briefly getting tangled up on a pressure. He still came back in and guided one last scoring possession to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

"We love the fact that he's a fighter, he's tough and he wants it. The kid's respond to him and he's going to try his best to make the play," Sanders said to the media.

So now Wilson's grit may have also saved Colorado's bowl hopes. The Buffaloes just need to win out to seal a bowl bid.

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