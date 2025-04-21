Colorado Buffaloes Targeting All-American Transfer From Fellow Big 12 School
Former BYU Cougars wide receiver/return specialist Keelan Marion entered the college football transfer portal late last week and has already heard from several Power Four programs, including the Colorado Buffaloes.
While Colorado already has more than enough depth at wide receiver, coach Deion Sanders is likely targeting Marion for his abilities in the kick return game. Marion returned 18 kickoffs for 472 yards (26.2 yards per return) and one touchdown last season while earning first-team All-American honors from multiple outlets.
As a wide receiver, the 6-foot, 195-pound Marion caught 24 passes for 346 yards and one touchdown last season.
Marion is a four-star transfer (per 247Sports) who began his college career with the UConn Huskies. There, he totaled 474 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2021.
With two years of college eligibility remaining, Marion has heard from 19 schools since entering the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Along with Colorado, Marion has announced offers from Arizona State, Miami, SMU, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Baylor and Tennessee.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Marion is already working to line up a visit to Boulder.
After losing Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, potential return specialist options for Colorado include a pair of incoming freshmen and a couple of other younger Buffs. Early enrollee Quentin Gibson and Isaiah Hardge each returned a kickoff early in the spring game, but Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Drelon Miller and Kam Mikell are also in the mix.
Last year, Colorado's return game fell short of expectations as the Buffs finished with only one punt/kickoff return touchdown (Wester vs. Utah).
"The returners, it is more than catching the ball and running fast," Colorado special teams coach Michael Pollock said earlier this spring. "There is an art to it, and I think we have brought in some guys that can help with that. I am certainly in tune with the fact 'Coach Prime' is disappointed we only returned one punt for a touchdown last season. That was kind of his specialty as a player, so we are going to put a lot more emphasis on it."
In April alone, "Coach Prime" has added transfer portal commitments from wide receiver Sincere Brown (Campbell), offensive lineman Xavier Hill (Memphis), safety Terrance Love (Auburn) and cornerback Teon Parks (Indiana State). Colorado currently owns 21 transfer portal commits this offseason, but that number could easily rise to 30 in the coming months.
"You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU," Sanders said. "I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."