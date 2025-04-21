Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Snag Former SEC Safety From Transfer Portal
Coach Deion Sanders made another dent in his transfer portal wish list as former Auburn Tigers safety Terrance Love gave his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, per On3.
Love marks Colorado's second defensive back pickup this weekend, joining former Illinois State cornerback Teon Parks, who committed to the Buffs on Saturday. Both Love and Parks visited Boulder for Colorado's spring football game on Saturday and will now have about four months to get up to speed before the Buffs' 2025 season kicks off in late August.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Love is a former four-star prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, who spent two seasons at Auburn. With the Tigers, he recorded eight total tackles and one pass breakup in 22 games played. Most of his playing time came on special teams, however.
Including Love, "Coach Prime" has landed 21 transfer commits this offseason, including one other safety in former South Florida standout Tawfiq Byard. Meanwhile, 25 former Buffs have entered the portal.
After Colorado's spring game on Saturday, Sanders said he's still looking to add two safeties and three cornerbacks from the transfer portal. It took only about 24 hours for the Buffs to land one at each position, bolstering Colorado's new-look secondary.
"One tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver — that's a grown man, that's as a dog — couple running backs, a tight end, maybe a guard, a tackle, and maybe two centers," Sanders said of Colorado's transfer portal needs.
Colorado's safeties performed well during the spring game. Byard recorded two tackles, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup, and early enrollee TJ Branch picked off quarterback Kaidon Salter.
"They got to be consistent," Sanders said of Byard and Branch. "Branch, I'm on his butt all day long. He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him be successful. He's carrying a lot of things on his heart about his personal stuff, but he's fighting through it, which he has to as a freshman. Byard played pretty solid today. Like I said, it's hard to really assess those guys without seeing the film."
Even more, longtime Buff Ben Finneseth was rewarded with a scholarship prior to the game. Finneseth, a native of Durango, Colorado, spent his first four college seasons as a walk-on safety.
Despite the Buffs' latest transfer pickup and Branch's strong spring game, Colorado's best safety duo appears to be Byard and Carter Stoutmire. However, plenty could change from now through fall camp, especially with "Coach Prime" looking to add one more safety.
Other transfers who visited Colorado for the spring game include offensive tackle Blake Steen (Virginia), Jahkai Lang (Missouri) and Hykeem Williams (Florida State). Colorado also picked up recent transfer portal commitments from wide receiver Sincere Brown (Campbell) and offensive lineman Xavier Hill (Memphis).