Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes' Remaining Games

The Colorado Buffaloes have reached the most important point of their 2026 season. After opening the year 2-3, Colorado has already experienced plenty of highs and lows, from a road win over Georgia Tech to a 52-21 victory over Weber State, followed by three consecutive losses to Northwestern, Baylor and Texas Tech. The latest setback was especially concerning, as the Buffaloes fell 29-7 to the No. 12 Red Raiders at Folsom Field and were held to just seven points.

Colorado is currently in its bye week with seven games remaining and plenty of questions to answer. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has already made it clear that the quarterback position needs to improve, while the defense has shown signs that it can keep the Buffaloes competitive. With Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF still on the schedule, there is plenty of time for this season to go in either direction.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Will Finally Settle on a Starting Quarterback

Colorado could eventually settle on one quarterback and stick with him for the remainder of the season.

This might sound obvious, but quarterback stability has been one of the biggest problems for the Buffaloes. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson started against Texas Tech, but his first start did not go as they had hoped. Wilson completed 26 of 55 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the 29-7 loss. Sanders has since indicated that the Buffaloes could consider Wilson, Julian Lewis and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne during the bye week.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado cannot afford to continue rotating quarterbacks throughout the second half of the season. The offense has already struggled to consistently produce against Power Four opponents, and another change at the position would make it even more difficult for the offense to develop rhythm.

Sanders will ultimately choose one quarterback and give him a legitimate opportunity to lead the team through the final seven games. Whether that ends up being Wilson or Lewis, Colorado needs to establish an identity under center. If the Buffaloes can find even average quarterback play, their remaining schedule gives them opportunities to turn the season around.

Colorado’s Defense Will Keep the Buffaloes in Games

The Buffaloes' offense has received most of the attention following the loss to Texas Tech, but the defense has shown enough potential to believe it can keep Colorado competitive against several of its remaining opponents. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve's unit has already demonstrated an ability to create pressure and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

That will become particularly important as Colorado moves into the heart of its Big 12 schedule. The Buffaloes will face Utah at home before traveling to Oklahoma State and then returning to Boulder to play Kansas State. Those games could easily become defensive battles if Colorado's offense continues to struggle.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes in the second quarter Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado does not need its defense to be perfect. It simply needs the unit to consistently give the offense opportunities. If the defense can prevent opponents from creating early separation, the Buffaloes should have chances to win some close games.

The Texas Tech loss showed how difficult it becomes when the offense cannot capitalize, but the defense should remain the more dependable side of the football as the season progresses.

Colorado Will Finish 6-6 and Become Bowl Eligible

It may seem optimistic after three straight losses to think that things could drastically improve, considering the Buffaloes are still searching for their first Big 12 victory. However, the remaining schedule gives Colorado several opportunities to pick up the four wins it needs.

The Utah game will be extremely difficult, particularly with the Utes entering the matchup undefeated. Oklahoma State will also be a challenging road game. However, Colorado has winnable games against Kansas State, Arizona State, Cincinnati and UCF, while the Houston matchup at Folsom Field could also give the Buffaloes another opportunity.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key will be avoiding another extended losing streak.

It shouldn’t be overly difficult for Colorado to suddenly become one of the Big 12's best teams, but the Buffaloes could improve as the season progresses. The bye week gives the coaching staff time to address the quarterback situation, clean up the offense and prepare for the final stretch.

If Colorado can get the quarterback position settled and the defense continues playing at a respectable level, the Buffaloes should be capable of winning four of their final seven games.

A 6-6 finish would not be the season Colorado hoped for entering 2026, but considering the team is currently 2-3, it would represent a significant turnaround. More importantly, it would send the Buffaloes to a bowl game and give the program some momentum heading into the offseason.

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