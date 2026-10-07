Five Numbers That Explain Colorado, Deion Sanders' Season So Far

The Colorado Buffaloes enter the bye week with a 2-3 record and some reason for question and/or concern at quarterback and other places on the roster.

Without a game to play over the weekend, what are some of Colorado's statistics that help explain some of the Buffaloes' successes as well as struggles?

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3 in Tackles for Loss

The sky is not completely falling on Colorado, and in fact, the sky may not be falling on the Buffaloes defense at all. Under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, Colorado has totaled 44.0 tackles for loss, good for No. 3 in the nation. Defensive lineman Santana Hopper leads with 9.5 tackles for loss, followed by defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. at 6.0 and linebacker Gideon Lampron and defensive lineman Toby Anene at 5.5 tackles for loss.

10 total sacks ranks No. 59 in the FBS as the Buffaloes are having success up front on defense. If Colorado can continue to stifle opposing offenses, the Buffaloes defense should keep the team in games during Big 12 conference play.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 133 in Red Zone Scoring Percentage

With nine scores on 14 attempts, the Colorado offense ranks as one of the worst red zone teams in the country. The conversion percentage of 64.2 ranks No. 133 out of 138 teams, and the Buffs' touchdown percentage of 42.9 does not rank much better at No. 130.

Quarterback troubles have certainly hampered Colorado in the red zone, but the Buffaloes only have four rushing touchdowns on the season, tied for No. 123 in the country.

Five Fumbles Lost, Six Interceptions Thrown

The offense has struggled in general, and committing turnovers is no recipe for success, and the Buffaloes have had some trouble taking care of the football. Five fumbles lost is tied for No. 123 in the nation as the Buffs are averaging one fumble lost per game. Colorado has actually fumbled seven total times but recovered two of them.

Quarterback Julian Lewis threw two interceptions while leading the offense, and new starting quarterback Isaac Wilson has thrown three interceptions since coming in off the bench. The final sixth interception comes from receiver Joseph Williams on an attempted trick play, but the overall theme of protecting the football could be improved upon by the Buffs.

1/6 Fourth Down Conversions Allowed

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been a highlight for Colorado, and the Buffaloes have had some success getting off the field on fourth down attempts. Opposing offenses have only converted one out of six tries, making Colorado's allowed conversion rate of 16.7 rank No. 8 in the country.

The Buffaloes' fourth-down defense is tied with TCU and Wake Forest while also ranked ahead of conference foes like Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

82.6 Penalty Yards per Game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has expressed his frustration and confusion with the amount of penalties that his team is committing, averaging nine penalties per game.

The Buffaloes rank No. 131 in the country while giving up an average of 82.6 yards of penalties per game. That number ranks No. 131 in the country, only ahead of a few Power 4 teams like UCLA, Florida, Cal, and Syracuse.

No Big 12 teams are more penalized than Colorado, however.

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