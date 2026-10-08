The bye week arrives at a good time for the Colorado Buffaloes, who are 2-3 after three consecutive losses. Coach Deion Sanders needs four victories from the final seven to have hopes for bowl eligibility, with three currently ranked opponents still to come.

Four games are at Folsom Field (which provides home advantage). Here is the remaining schedule ranked from the most winnable to toughest, based on results, matchup concerns, and location through Oct. 8. Colorado has managed only 27 points during its losing streak, so even the lowest-ranked opponent requires a ready offense.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion faces a crucial stretch as the Buffaloes look to improve their offensive production after the bye week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. UCF at Colorado on Nov. 28

UCF built a 17-0 lead at Houston before losing 27-17, showing both its ability to threaten a ranked team and its trouble finishing.

“Everything was going our way for three quarters,” coach Scott Frost said after the game.

The Knights are 3-2, and a home finale against an inconsistent offense gives Colorado its best remaining opportunity. The Buffaloes cannot afford to let bowl hopes depend entirely on that game.

The Houston game offers a useful warning (UCF can build a lead before its offense slows down). Colorado needs enough scoring to stay within reach, then the patience to keep playing through four quarters. Easiest here does not mean comfortable.

2. Colorado at Arizona State on Nov. 7

Arizona State’s 55-19 home loss to Baylor exposed a defense Colorado should have chances against. Coach Kenny Dillingham has since returned play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Marcus Aroyo. The Sun Devils are 2-2, and visiting Tempe adds difficulty, but their recent collapse keeps this game near the bottom.

Baylor also beat Colorado, so that shared opponent provides perspective without guaranteeing the same result in November. Arroyo has time to settle the offense before the Buffaloes arrive. Colorado should expect a response from a staff already trying to correct its problems.

3. Kansas State at Colorado on Oct. 31

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State is 3-1 under first-year coach Collin Klein, with quarterback Avery Johnson giving the Wildcats continuity. They lost 31-26 at Cincinnati, so Colorado has evidence they can be beaten. Still, Kansas State won the past two meetings with the Buffaloes. Home field makes this more manageable than the road trips ahead.

The Cincinnati result points to a possible opening. Kansas State allowed two opposing running backs to reach 100 yards, suggesting Colorado should test its run defense rather than depend on difficult throws. Sustaining those drives would also limit Johnson’s opportunities to answer.

4. Colorado at Cincinnati on Nov. 21

Cincinnati’s 34-7 loss at Arizona cooled a 4-0 start. Its ground game still deserves attention (running backs Gi’Bran Payne and Cole Tabbeach topped 100 yards against Kansas State).

“Cincinnati is a really good football team. They’re running the ball really well at a high level,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said after facing Colorado. That comment preceded Cincinnati’s loss.

A November trip to face that rushing attack is no small feat.

For Colorado, stopping the run early in a series would give the defense an opportunity to force longer passing situations. Falling behind would make that job even more difficult. Cincinnati could keep handing off while asking the Buffaloes to chase the score away from home.

5. Houston at Colorado on Nov. 13

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 22 Houston is 4-1, with its only loss coming 28-26 against Texas Tech. Quarterback Conner Weigman ran for three second-half touchdowns in the comeback against UCF. Coach Willie Fritz’s team has already shown it can recover from a poor start. Colorado gets this one at home, but on a short week after Arizona State.

Houston also beat Colorado 36-20 last season. This time, the Buffaloes need a plan for Weigman near the goal line, where his ability to keep the ball adds another threat. A competitive first half will mean little if Colorado cannot finish drives afterward.

6. Colorado at Oklahoma State on Oct. 24

No. 18 Oklahoma State is 3-1 under first-year coach Eric Morris and beat then No. 6 Oregon 39-31. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 win at West Virginia. Facing that passing game in Stillwater places extra pressure on Colorado to sustain drives and avoid giving away possessions.

The Oregon win is the clearest reason this trip ranks so high. Oklahoma State has beaten a highly ranked opponent, while the West Virginia performance shows its offense can travel. Colorado gets that same challenge with the Cowboys playing in front of their own crowd.

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris speaks to the media after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Utah at Colorado on Oct. 17

The toughest test comes first. No. 12 Utah is 4-0 under first-year coach Morgan Scalley after allowing just 41 points across four wins.

Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for 34 touchdowns in 2025, including 10 on the ground. Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve must prepare for both parts of his game. Utah’s combination of defensive results and an experienced quarterback makes this the least forgiving place for Colorado to restart.

Dampier’s comments before the season show how Utah has approached its coaching change. “I think there’s a lot of pressure for us coming into this year, but nothing we can’t handle,” he told Joe Coles of the Deseret News. Colorado’s extra preparation week will have its first test immediately.

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