Colorado's Lowest Position Grades Might Surprise Buffaloes Fans

The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to find consistency throughout the roster since 2024. After an offseason where Colorado attempted to find that consistency, it is time to see where the roster stands heading into the spring.

Quarterback

Grade: B-

Heading into the 2026 season, it is expected that Colorado will start redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis. Having continuity from 2025 is crucial to help Lewis develop as a leader on offense.

Lewis has the task of learning a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Lewis showed some flashes in 2025 in a less than ideal sitution, which gives Colorado confidence that he can continue to grow the more experienced he gets.

Additionally, the Buffaloes added Utah transfer Issac Wilson to bring some experience to the room which should help Lewis. In the 2026 recruiting class, Colorado added three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne from Utah. This room is in a good spot, but the play of Lewis in 2026 is the X-factor when it comes to the quarterback position.

Running Back

Grade: A-

With Brennan Marion, the running back room will become very important, which is why Colorado went out and added several backs in the transfer portal. This includes Alabama transfer Richard Young and Sacramento State Hornets Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, who followed Marion from Sacramento State to Colorado.

Young should be able to contribute to this offense, but Henderson and Smith had success in Marion’s offense in 2025 on the ground and as receivers, which could give them an edge to earn reps early. Micah Welch returns to the Buffaloes as the starter from 2025 and should be able to add physicality to this room.

The running back room should be in a great spot due to the balance of several skill sets that could succeed in this offense.

Wide Receiver

Grade: A

The wide receiver group on this team may be the most talented group, which will do a lot for the success of Julian Lewis. The Buffaloes brought in Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell in addition to having returner Joseph Williams.

The receiver room has a bright future and will go a long way in determining how Colorado does in 2026, but it will be interesting to see what the rotation looks like through the spring.

Tight End

Grade: C

The tight end position has Zach Atkins, who returns from 2025 and was solid but not by any means elite as a pass catcher, as well as a blocker. The group also has Brady Kopetz and Corbin Laisure, who have limited experience and could provide solid depth in case Atkins does get injured.

Offensive Line

Grade: B

The offensive line has been a group that clearly needed improvement after the 2025 performance, and Coach Prime was able to find players to fill that need. The major additions included tackles Bo Hughley, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White. On the interior, Colorado added Demetrius Hunter at center and guards Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden.

As far as returners that will see reps, that includes guard Yahya Attia and tackle Larry Johnson III. This group must perform better, and with several additions who have performed well, a solid offensive line in 2026 is on the table. The spring will showcase who should start during fall camp to give the Buffaloes the best chance to win.

Defensive Line

Grade: B-

As one of the worst run defenses in the nation, the Buffaloes added a few playmakers to ensure that performance does not happen again. As defensive tackles, Coach Prime recruited Santanna Hopper and Dylan Manuel, who both provide strength as run defenders with potential to grow as pass rushers.

On the edge are new transfers Vili Taufatofua and Toby Anene, who have both shown an ability to generate tackles for loss in the run game and get after the quarterback in passing situations. There is promise that the interior and the edge can produce in both departments, but Colorado needs to see it on the field before counting on it as a strength.

Linebacker

Grade: B+

The linebacker core will be huge for helping the defensive line to stop the run and to provide great communication for the whole defense. The additions of Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau should help this defense stop the run and make more tackles to limit explosive plays.

While having solid starters is great, other players will need to step into the room to provide depth.

Cornerbacks

Grade: B-

The Buffaloes were a solid coverage unit in 2025, but still needed to add some talent to compete in the Big 12. Newcomers include Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter, Emory Floyd, and Paul Omodia in addition to incoming freshman Preston Ashley.

Eaglin’s role as a mentor with his experience at James Madison will be crucial to help this unit develop and compete with many great receivers in the conference.

Safeties

Grade: C

The safety unit looks a lot different from 2025, with transfers Randon Fontenette and Naeton Mitchell projected to start next season. Mitchell and Fontenette were quite productive last year in limiting explosive plays over the top as well as providing run support.

In the back end, these two will have a key role in how Colorado can fare against the elite competition in the Big 12 and all of College Football.

Kicker

Grade: C-

Colorado enters the season without a clear direction at kicker other than transfer Josh McCormick, who has been inconsistent at best. This is something the Buffaloes must address.

Punter

Grade: A

The Buffaloes are poised to move into 2026 with their punter Damon Greaves, who excelled at flipping field position and pinning opponents deep. Greaves does his job well and deserves an A heading into the spring.