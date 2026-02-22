Deion Sanders Secures JUCO Cornerback Recruit Ahead of Spring Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes have had an active offseason, and coach Deion Sanders and his staff don’t appear to be finished yet. On Saturday night, the Buffaloes made another JUCO signing official.

Sanders landed a commitment from Georgia Military College cornerback Donavon Stephens, the latest addition to the Buffaloes’ recruiting class. Colorado now has close to 82 scholarship players for the upcoming season.

The signing comes not a moment too soon, as spring camp is just around the corner and the Buffaloes are looking to turn around a three-win season. The entire secondary unit was overhauled during the offseason, and Stephens is now part of a talented group of cornerbacks.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If he can adjust quickly, Stephens could prove to be a game-changer in Colorado’s quest to shore up its secondary.

He offers the potential to get a shot at playing time immediately, which would give Colorado more depth in a secondary that struggled last season. With spring camp looming, Stephens’ arrival may be just what the Buffaloes need to finally contend at a higher level in the Big 12.

Deion Sanders’ Quick Strike in Transfer Portal

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff knew that they had one major task in front of them this offseason: rebuilding the secondary, which struggled last year. With so much talent gone to the transfer portal, fixing the cornerback position was a major priority.

They wasted no time in addressing some of the biggest needs in the secondary, adding safeties Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette. The cornerback position was also revamped via the transfer portal, which could be a huge boost.

These players also have multiple years of eligibility left, giving Colorado a boost of both experience and depth.

The new players also bring a level of competition and versatility to the table, making every single player in the secondary have to step up their game. If the Buffaloes can develop chemistry quickly, this new secondary could give opposing offenses a whole new look.

If everything falls into place quickly, the pass defense could be a major step forward. With a more competitive and deeper secondary, this unit could be one of the most consistent and effective on the team.

Managing Expectations for Donavon Stephens’ Impact at Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The odds of Stephens making a major impact are low, especially since he didn’t stand out at the JUCO level as a true freshman. Colorado’s cornerback room is deeper than it has been in recent memory, highlighted by key additions through the transfer portal.

Among the newcomers are James Madison’s Justin Eaglin, Notre Dame’s Cree Thomas, and Indiana’s Jah Jah Boyd. With so much talent already in place, it’s challenging to pinpoint exactly where Stephens fits, but he’s still an intriguing addition.

At best, Stephens will likely serve as a rotational piece, providing depth without changing the overall performance of the secondary. If he sees the field, it will probably be in specific packages or spot duty, with his biggest impact coming in practice as he pushes other players to perform.

With so much talent ahead of him, Stephens faces an uphill battle to earn meaningful playing time. While he adds experience and flexibility, it’s unlikely he will make a major impact early in the season.