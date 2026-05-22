Three Reasons Why Toby Anene Could Change Colorado’s Pass Rush

The Colorado Buffaloes overflowed themselves with new pass rushing options.

That approach isn't by accident, either from coach Deion Sanders and his staff. Colorado ranked 15th out of 16 Big 12 teams in sacks with 13. The five new defenders were greatly needed for the Buffaloes.

But out of all of the newcomers to Boulder, here are three reasons why North Dakota State transfer edge rusher Toby Anene is perfect to change the sack woes that plagued Colorado last season.

1. Edge Rusher Toby Anene Attacks Once the Ball Moves

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anene brings one of the more disruptive first steps on the field, and among portal defenders.

Once that ball moves, Anene immediately is past the line of scrimmage applying pressure.

Anene shows no preference in coming after the line of scrimmage from a two-point or three-point stance. But he looks like he brings a second gear once he sheds past the offensive tackle.

Critics might believe Anene thrived more in a lesser surrounding, having played at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Or perhaps he was too quick and talented for the FCS level all along. His speed around the edge makes him look like a young Yannick Ngakoue before he became a 2016 NFL Draft third-rounder.

Edge speed isn't the only reason why Anene can change the sack numbers in Boulder.

2. Toby Anene Presents Colorado Buffaloes With Power

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Anene blends his speed with power at the point of attack.

The 6-4, 260-pounder was seen putting tackles on roller skates with his pushback power. Anene is skilled and cerebral enough to know when to go after a tackle's numbers and bull rush with power.

It's evident Anene spends a lot of time bench pressing. He's equipped with strong arm extension and power that wins him a lot of solo battles.

But he also turns to a push-and-pull move plus an aggressive two-handed hand swipe to beat the blocks. His newest edge rush coach, George Helow, can teach him other pass rush toolbox moves during his transition over to the Big 12 side of things.

3. Toby Anene Built to Continue Notable FCS Trend

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Anene brings a career-high seven sacks from 2025 in tow to CU. He put together that production too, playing with talent who weren't highly recruited out of high school.

Now he heads to a room filled with college football veterans and players good enough for the Power Four realm, meaning Anene's production is capable of going up from here. Playing next to the likes of ex-San Jose State edge rusher Vili Taufatofua, plus junior college transfer from Ventura College Domata Peko Jr., presents more one-on-one matchups for Anene.

He already brings the consistency and sack production at the NCAA Division I level to thrive in a higher surrounding. New defensive coordinator Chris Marve brings a 4-2-5 look that calls for more versatility from everyone, and Anene can play at multiple spots already.

Count on Anene to be extra motivated by proving himself on the Power Four stage. He earns the chance to add to a notable trend in college football, too: FCS defenders who dominated in the Power Four.

Names like Jared Verse (Albany to Florida State) and Kobie Turner (Richmond to Wake Forest) took the leap of faith before becoming Los Angeles Rams teammates. Anene looks primed to take advantage of Coach Prime's teachings and light a new fire under a struggling pass rush.

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