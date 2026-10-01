Colorado Buffaloes Ticket Prices Shifting Again Before Texas Tech, Homecoming

Homecoming, a Black & Gold Stripe Out, a national FOX window, and the defending Big 12 champion should be a pretty good recipe for expensive football tickets. Instead, the cheapest way into Folson Field for Colorado Buffaloes football against No. 12 Texas Tech has gotten cheaper yet again.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, SeatGeek showed tickets from $68 for Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. MT kickoff. TickPick’s Texas Tech page listed a $76 get-in price with no service fees. Those are snapshots, not promises, but both put the cheapest seat well below where this game sat only two days earlier.

Folsom Field hosts Colorado’s Homecoming and Black & Gold Stripe Out game against Texas Tech on Saturday. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sept. 29, Colorado On SI found SeatGeek starting at $109 and TickPick around $101 for the same game. SeatGeek’s floor has therefore fallen $41 from that published snapshot, while TickPick’s displayed get-in price is down $25.

Texas Tech price drop

Texas Tech is not arriving quietly. Coach Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders are 4-0, ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll and defending their 2025 Big 12 championship. Colorado Athletics also built Saturday around Homecoming, the university’s 150th anniversary celebration and a Black & Gold Stripe Out.

It is Texas Tech’s first trip to Boulder since 2010, adding another layer to a weekend that built to feel big. None of that stopped the cheapest resale listings from sliding as kickoff draws closer.

The change is especially striking because the Sept. 29 market still treated this like one of Colorado’s more expensive remaining home games. Two days later, SeatGeek’s live floor is under $70. Ticket markets can turn quickly, but a $41 move is enough to make anyone who bought early wince a little.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s recent losses meet plenty of available inventory

Colorado returns home at 2-2 after consecutive losses to Northwestern and Baylor. It would be too simple to blame the ticket move on one reason, because resale prices shift with seller inventory, seat location, buyer demand, and the clock.

Still, buyers have options. TickPick listed 3,394 tickets for Colorado-Texas Tech on its current Texas Tech page. Its average ticket price was $230.89, while the most expensive listing reached $1,836.

That spread tells the useful part of this discussion. The bargain is concentrated at the bottom of the market. A fan who simply wants to get through the gate is seeing a much friendlier number than someone shopping for premium seats close to the field.

DeAndre Moore Jr. still sees a major opportunity

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes return to Folsom Field after consecutive road losses. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The falling get-in price has not changed how Colorado’s locker room sees the game. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. called Texas Tech “a great opportunity” when he met with reporters Tuesday.

“They’re a really good team, a ranked opponent,” Moore said. “So we got to put our best foot forward and go out there and do what we know how to do.”

Resale prices can move again during the final 48 hours before kickoff. Anyone buying should refresh the marketplace they plan to use before checkout. Moore’s view of what Colorado has to do sounded far less complicated, honestly.

“It's another home game, so we got to protect the house first and foremost,” Moore said.

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