Colorado Buffaloes Ticket Prices Take Surprising Turn Before Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes return to Folsom Field as they host the Kansas State Wildcats in their next Big 12 matchup. Fans still looking to attend have several ticket options that they can consider. Secondary market prices start fairly low, especially compared to past Colorado games this season, and therefore would be a more affordable option for families.

The difference between the starting prices gives fans an opportunity to compare marketplaces and provides a more affordable experience for fans to experience a game in Boulder. Prices also vary depending on seat location, ticket availability and special stadium experiences. Compared with some of Colorado’s other home games this season, Kansas State falls in the middle of the price ranges.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Kansas State Ticket Prices

The secondary market offers several options for fans hoping to attend this upcoming game. Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats have advertised tickets that start at around $47. Meanwhile, SeatGeek’s listed entry prices are approximately $48, and StubHub’s lowest listed prices are around $55, with fees included. It’s important to compare the final checkout price as opposed to the flat-out advertised amount.

Vivid Seats also has average ticket prices listed in the range of approximately $194 to $228. These prices are the ones that show just how high the cost can get depending on the location and demand. Ticketmaster listings range up to around $293, with prices varying by seat section as well as ticket tier.

How Kansas State Ticket Prices Compare to Other Colorado Games

Kansas State’s published starting price of $88 places this matchup between some of Colorado’s more expensive home games but less costly than others, leaving towards the middle of the spectrum. Throughout this 2026 season so far, the Buffaloes’ games against Utah and Texas Tech sit as a couple of the highest priced matchups while Houston, UCF and Weber State remain on the lower side.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between the official $88 base price and secondary-market listings beginning around $47 also highlights how shopping around different sites could benefit buyers. Fans who are flexible about where they sit may find a more affordable option, while those seeking the premium locations will pay considerably more.

What Fans Should Know

For fans who are looking for more than a standard seat, Colorado’s official offers include special experiences connected to game day. The listings include a $215 experience to watch the halftime band show, Ralphie’s run and the team entrance from the south end zone. Another option is the cheerleader and T-shirt toss sideline experience, which is listed at $94.

These offers provide an even more elevated game day experience. When looking into these activities, fans should check the official offer details for availability, eligibility, and what exactly is included prior to purchasing. There may be different conditions for special experiences compared to standard game tickets, and they should not be treated as equivalent seating options.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who are deciding whether or not to attend, Kansas State’s $88 official starting price is lower than the published starting prices for Utah and Texas Tech, though higher than those listed for Houston, UCF and Weber State. On the secondary market, listings beginning around $47 offer a possible cheaper route into Folsom Field.

The best approach is to compare the total checkout price across all sites. With prices varying widely by both section and seller, fans may be able to find a ticket that fits their budget, be able to attend an exciting game and get the full experience at Folsom Field.

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