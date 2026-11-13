This Colorado Tight End Needs a Bigger Role to Avoid Future Transfer Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes’ season has gone awry to this point, as their record sits at just 3-6. With a tough test against the No. 14 Houston Cougars awaiting them on Friday, bowl eligibility is now a long shot, so it may be time to start thinking about the best interest of the future over the best interest of the present.

That includes giving opportunities to players who could be future stars of the program. One of those potential future stars is tight end Zayne DeSouza, who, despite being a legitimate pass-catching threat in high school, has seen no game action in two seasons.

Zayne DeSouza’s production drop-off

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zayne DeSouza at NEXT camp ahead of his college career. | Zayne DeSouza

In an era where pass-catching tight ends are becoming increasingly rare, DeSouza proved that to be a crucial part of his skill set during his high school career.

While a member of the Loveland High School Red Wolves in Loveland, Colorado, DeSouza recorded 776 yards and seven touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons, per MaxPreps.

In his senior season alone, he racked up 446 yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions as a primary option in the Red Wolves’ offense.

However, since arriving in Boulder, it's been a negative change of pace for DeSouza. That production has dried up, as he has yet to record a catch across two seasons. He didn’t see the field at all during his true freshman season, electing to redshirt as a result. But although he’s seen the field in all nine of Colorado’s games thus far, his skill set as a pass catcher hasn’t been utilized in his limited action.

The consequences of not utilizing Zayne DeSouza

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Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a young tight end who stands at 6-6, 260 pounds, DeSouza’s high school production and physical makeup are evidence that he could help the Buffaloes’ offense. Especially when Colorado hasn’t utilized the tight end position much in the passing game under coach Deion Sanders, fans can only be left to wonder what has held DeSouza back from making that leap.

Although he still has plenty of time ahead of him in his college career, there should be some concern that he will elect to spend that time elsewhere. In the modern age of college football, players are ready and willing to transfer quickly when they aren’t being utilized, regardless of how far into their careers they are.

While DeSouza hasn’t voiced his stance on a potential transfer, he would certainly draw interest for the aforementioned strengths he presents and his three remaining years of eligibility.

How the Colorado Buffaloes can involve Zayne DeSouza

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zayne DeSouza (83) and head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes may have the perfect opportunity to get him involved, sitting right in front of them. Especially if Colorado loses on Friday, the final two games should be about nothing other than building toward the future.

That should include giving high snap counts to players like DeSouza, giving the coaching staff a real semblance of what they can bring to the table in future seasons and giving the players some confidence that a role still exists for them at CU.

Additionally, this is a Colorado team that anticipated using two pass-catching tight ends this season. But after the likely season-ending injury Zach Atkins suffered early on, Charlie Williams has been the one truly capable target the Buffs have had at that position. Involving DeSouza would get them back to that two-tight-end model in the passing game and add a layer to the ‘Go-Go’ offense that it has suffered without.

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