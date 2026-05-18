One Underrated Player in Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Room

Throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have done a great job adding talent on the perimeter, specifically at wide receiver, with the additions of players like Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr.

While Scudero and Moore could be two of the Buffaloes' top options, there is another player in Colorado’s wide receiver room who appears to be a bit underrated and could make a bigger impact than many people expect.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Kam Perry

In Colorado’s receiver room, the most underrated player is arguably transfer portal addition wide receiver Kam Perry, who comes over from Miami (OH).

As a receiver, Perry brings the ability to create a significant amount of explosive plays after great production in his 2025 season. In Perry’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 22.7 yards per reception.

While Perry stands at 5-9 and 168 pounds, he has still found ways to be very productive and create big plays. One of Perry’s biggest attributes is his ability to create explosive plays after the catch and consistently take advantage of defenders in space.

In addition to his ability to be elusive in space, Perry has also been able to use his speed to get over the top of defenses, which can put a ton of pressure on opposing defenses.

With the skill set that Perry brings, there is definitely an opportunity for him to not only carve out a role for himself in this offense but also become one of the more reliable targets on the perimeter for Colorado.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Two Reliable Slot Receivers

In the slot, it is critical to have several players who can make an impact, and after the addition of Perry and Scudero, it seems that the Buffaloes have done a great job of finding the talent they need in the slot.

The interesting thing about Colorado’s pair of slot receivers is the fact that Perry is very explosive, and Scudero relies more on his polished route running, reliable hands, and overall consistent performance.

Added to the new additions that the Buffaloes have made at receiver, coach Deion Sanders is also bringing in Brennan Marion to be the new offensive coordinator. In his previous coaching stints, Marion has found consistent success as an offensive mind and has consistently developed receivers who have found success at the collegiate level and later in the NFL.

At its foundation, Marion’s offense focuses on getting the ball in space to playmakers and using their speed to create problems for defenders in the open field. Marion also likes to establish a physical run game, which could help space out the field for Colorado if they are able to run the ball more effectively in 2026.

With Marion’s offensive philosophy, both Perry and Scudero could be in a great position to be very productive receivers and help create one of the more explosive offenses in the Big 12. With the Buffaloes having Perry’s explosiveness and Scudero’s consistency, there is a chance that Colorado has one of the better slot receiver duos in the country for next season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Quarterback

After the 2025 season, it became clear that Colorado needed more consistency at the quarterback position if the Buffaloes truly want to compete in the Big 12.

For Colorado, after a solid spring, it seems that redshirt freshman Julian Lewis is projected to be the starter at the quarterback position. Last season, Lewis was able to gain some valuable experience as he played in four games and started in two of those games.

In Lewis’s opportunities last season, he totaled 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and completed 55.3 percent of his passes. Even though the Buffaloes struggled to consistently move the ball on offense, Lewis showed that he can protect the ball and has the ability to create plays if there are enough playmakers around him.

In Marion’s offense, Lewis could find a great amount of success, especially with targets like Perry and Scudero, who bring two skill sets that should translate quite well in this offense. If Lewis can make the quick reads and get the ball out in space, Perry and Scudero have a great chance to be two of the more dangerous and explosive receivers in the Big 12.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.