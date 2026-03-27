Last season, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter wasn't walking through the door for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. But this year, something akin to him might.

Transfer cornerback Boo Carter earned rare praise from nickel cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and defensive back Preston Ashley on Friday. It included a nod to the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star and Carter's emergence as a "role model" for Colorado's youngsters.

Boo Carter Earning Travis Hunter Comparisons

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter joined the Buffaloes after two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. His time on Rocky Top was rocky, starting with an SEC All-Freshman selection but ending with a dismissal from the team.

Still, many have lauded Carter's talent and versatility since his time in the Georgia high school scene. His natural gifts may not be as publicized as Hunter's, but the unique skill set he brings to each of the sport's dimensions has stood out throughout his first spring in Boulder.

"He's probably going to be one of the most talented guys I've ever coached besides Travis [Hunter]," Mathis told reporters.

Mathis also acknowledged some of the concerns about Carter's career to this point, one that often troubles uber-talented athletes and was a partial reason the Buffaloes were in contention, rather than more premier programs. Day after day, one snap after another, he'll need to keep the same energy.

"There's no doubt about the talent being there, there's no doubt about his knowledge of the football game, we just got to get him to be consistent on every play," Mathis said. "Once he gets the mentality to be a professional, and that's playing every play, and locking in and straining every play ... It's up to us to get him to understand that he needs to bring that every play, because that's what we expect."

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Carter will play the slot corner position on defense, but even early in spring camp, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has inserted him in various packages. He's long been dangerous with the ball in his hands, dominating his prep career at running back and with the Vols at punt returner.

"Just the things he does on the football field," Mathis said of what makes Carter special. "Some of the movements that he makes, some of the plays that he makes. And just his knowledge of understanding himself. He knows exactly what his strengths are, [and] he knows what his weaknesses are ... When you know that, it makes you a better football player."

Boo Carter Setting Standard

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter's partner at the nickel spot will be shared with Ashley, a four-star freshman who could become one of the Buffs' top first-year player.

Both hail from the deep south and competed against each other before they united in Colorado. Ashley didn't have enough great things to say about what he could bring to the table.

"Me and Boo actually go way back," Ashley said. “He’s such an amazing athlete, so smart too … Being around such a good football player, it just makes me want to bust my tail even harder. He's like a rodel model for me in a certain way, in how I want to go out there and attack the field like he does."