Colorado Transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. Setting The Tone For The Buffaloes' New Offense

Colorado Buffaloes new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion isn’t waiting for spring ball to begin before getting to work with his new talent in Boulder.

On Monday, Marion posted to his Instagram story showing himself already deep into film and whiteboard sessions with DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado’s highly touted wide receiver transfer from Texas. It was just a glimpse, but one that spoke volumes about Marion’s approach and the urgency he brings to Boulder.

For Marion, the offseason isn’t about easing in. It’s about establishing expectations, terminology, and attention to detail early, especially with a roster that continues to welcome new faces through the transfer portal.

Building Trust In Boulder

Marion’s reputation as a teacher and developer has followed him throughout his coaching journey, and it’s something he takes immense pride in. In a recent interview clip that surfaced on social media, Marion explained how deeply he invests in his players' technical development, and how that work has prepared them for the next level.

“The other part of the journey for me has been the players,” Marion said. “To see Jordan Addison, for example, texting me practice film and telling me the techniques that we worked on. Because I have a board of like every single step that you would take and how you would take the step, and why you would take the step, it's just detailed A to Z. And he's going like, ‘Coach, look at my A step right here. Look how I just broke this dude off on the route.’"

It's a quote that encapsulates exactly why Marion’s arrival is such a significant addition for Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado program. His emphasis on the details and long-term development should also resonate with the elite talent CU is looking to bring in, a philosophy that could pay immediate dividends for players like Moore.

Moore’s Fit In The Colorado Go-Go Offense

Moore arrives in Boulder as one of the most intriguing offensive additions of the offseason. The former Texas wideout brings speed, versatility, and playmaking ability that align perfectly with Marion’s go-go-style offense, which thrives on spacing, tempo, and matchup manipulation.

In Marion’s system, receivers are asked to do more than just run routes. Precision footwork, timing, and understanding leverage are non-negotiable. Moore’s athletic profile and upside make him an ideal candidate to thrive in that environment, especially with Marion already investing time into teaching the finer details.

That early work could also pay dividends for Colorado quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis. A dynamic target like Moore gives Lewis a reliable weapon who can win contested matchups but can also turn routine plays into explosive highlights. If the chemistry develops as expected, Moore could become a go-to option within Marion’s offense.

Eyes On A Productive Spring

As Colorado continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal, Marion’s early hands-on approach suggests the Buffaloes are aiming to hit the ground running this spring. Establishing rhythm, accountability, and confidence now could be critical as Colorado looks to take a step forward offensively in 2026.

While the transfer portal may still bring some late movement and uncertainty, Marion appears focused on maximizing the talent already in the building rather than worrying about who isn’t. That mindset, combined with early installation and player buy-in, positions Colorado to enter spring practices with clarity and purpose.

If "Coach Prime" and Coach Marion can get that momentum to carry over to the field, the Buffs could emerge from spring with a renewed offensive identity and optimism heading into the season.