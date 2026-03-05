Colorado Coach Praises Deandre Moore Jr. For Growing Into Leadership Role

With several transfers coming in along with new coaches, leaders must emerge. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made it a priority this offseason to find these leaders and push them to be vocal.

Texas Longhorns transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has been able to do just that, and one coach in particular has some thoughts.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion's Thoughts

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is entering his first year in Boulder, and he has some solid talent available to him on offense. One of the more talented players on the offensive side is wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore does a lot more than what his production on the field would say and Marion had some comments on the receiver.

“I’ve known DeAndre for a long time. I brought him to Texas. I always wanted to coach the kid, not just because of his talent, but because of his leadership and the person that he is. He’s making everybody in the building better just from his leadership. I’ll be surprised if he’s not the captain of the team when it’s all said and done because he just elevates the room. He’s almost like a quarterback. He’s that guy who walks in and he has that juice and that energy,” said Marion to On3.

Brennan Marion on new Colorado WR DeAndre Moore: "I’ve known DeAndre for a long time. I brought him to Texas. I always wanted to coach the kid, not just because of his talent, but because of his leadership and the person that he is. He’s making everybody in the building better… https://t.co/7ZeHigGKfJ pic.twitter.com/NcXPtbzKGi — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) March 4, 2026

To have a coach talk about Moore in this regard speaks a lot about his ability, but more importantly, his character. Finding players who are willing and want to be leaders is very difficult to do, often because they want to stick to themselves instead of investing in the team.

Moore is not that archetype. Moore has the potential to be a captain, and Marion wants him to be a captain to lead the receiver room, but also help to elevate the offense as a whole.

To have the character and leadership qualities that Moore has at the receiver position is very rare and something Colorado is happy to have. Receivers often can become self-centered, but with a player like Moore that is not something to be concerned with and he will hold the whole room accountable.

Moore’s energy and natural way of leading are sure to help the Buffaloes on the field in 2026, and he already has the respect of Marion.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore’s Role in The Go-Go Offense

On the field, Moore has the opportunity to bring the Colorado offense to a completely different level.

Moore transferred from Texas, where he was able to develop over time and be quite productive in his three years there. In those three years, Moore made 18 starts and recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns with 12.8 yards per catch.

Moore, with his 6’0 and 190-pound frame has the opportunity to move all over the field with great versatility and top-end speed. Moore’s speed allowed him to break off big plays in his time at Texas, which would be a breath of fresh air for the Buffaloes.

Marion’s offense is known as the Go-Go offense, and he wants to get the ball to playmakers and allow them to attack space. This is something that Moore can do very well through motions, underneath routes, and screens.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Moore also has the benefit of a deep receiver room, including wide receivers Danny Scudero, Joseph Williams, Ernest Campbell, and Kam Perry, who all have their own skillset to help Moore significantly challenge defenses all season long.

Moore and Scudero look to be the top options for quarterback Julian Lewis in his first year as the starter in Boulder. Lewis functions as someone who wants to get the ball out quickly and allow his teammates to go make plays.

Moore was trending in the right direction at Texas, but something drew him to Colorado. His fit in Boulder has the potential to get this offense humming and help Colorado surprise the Big 12 in 2026.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE