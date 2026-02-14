This Colorado Transfer Is Deion Sanders' Biggest Key Defender

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has been defined by transfer portal losses, but the roster did not stay stagnant. Even with several departures, coach Deion Sanders and his staff found ways to bring in impact talent ahead of next season.

One of the biggest additions came up front with the signing of defensive lineman Ezra Christensen from the New Mexico State Aggies. He gives the Buffaloes an experienced interior presence and much-needed depth along the defensive line.

Christensen’s numbers also back up the hype.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Christensen graded as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country. He posted an 88.6 overall grade (2nd), recorded six sacks (7th), generated 40 quarterback pressures (2nd), and earned an 88.4 pass rush grade (4th).

Those are the kind of metrics that suggest he can make an immediate impact.

If that production carries over, Christensen could become a centerpiece of Sanders’ rebuilt defensive front. For a team trying to turn offseason turnover into real progress in the Big 12 Conference, his presence up front could help stabilize the pass rush.

It’s still early, but Sanders and his staff did more than just replace losses. They added a player who has already proven he can disrupt offenses, and that is exactly what this defense needs heading into next season.

Colorado Buffaloes Need a Difference Maker

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not only was Christensen a dominant defender for the Aggies last season, but the metrics suggest he was one of the best in the country. As a late bloomer, he could be a true undervalued find for Sanders and his staff.

At 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Christensen is a rare athlete on the defensive line. While most linemen are much heavier, his size works to his advantage, allowing him to be explosive and quick off the snap.

The Buffaloes needed to improve their pass rush, and adding Christensen is a big win for the program.

If he can bring his dominant play and athleticism to Boulder, he could make an immediate impact. With his combination of speed, strength, and instincts, Christensen gives the Buffaloes a weapon capable of disrupting offenses and elevating the entire defense.

Ezra Christensen Could Be the Missing Piece

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With as much roster turnover as there has been this offseason, it is obvious that Christensen is going to be thrown into a starting job right away. After a successful redshirt junior year with the Aggies, Sanders knows that he can count on Christensen to contribute right away.

In his first year with the Aggies, Christensen finished with 42 tackles, 21 of which were solo. He also contributed six sacks, a forced fumble, and led all FBS defensive linemen with 28 quarterback hurries.

This kind of production and experience is exactly what the Buffaloes needed in their rebuilding of the defensive line. Sanders will undoubtedly turn to Christensen early in the season to help shore up the line.

Christensen’s talent and experience are such that he could easily become an important part of the team’s defense right away. He may be the missing piece that gives the Buffaloes a strong defensive line.