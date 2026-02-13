Colorado Insider Shares Latest on Deion Sanders' Defensive Line Coaching Search

The search for the Colorado Buffaloes' next defensive line coach is well underway.

With Domata Peko returning to the NFL for a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Deion Sanders is again working to find a new voice to lead his defensive line. An internal promotion could make sense at this point in the offseason, but Colorado insider Phillip Dukes revealed Thursday that "Coach Prime" is expected to hire an outsider to coach the new-look position group.

"They're going to bring in a person from the outside," Dukes told DNVR Buffs. "There's somebody coming (in) for sure."

Colorado's defensive line didn't meet expectations this past season under Peko and defensive ends coach George Helow, although freshmen Brandon Davis-Swain, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson largely impressed. With those three and several others now gone, Colorado has added 12 defensive linemen and edge rushers via the portal this offseason.

However, those new additions were thrown a curveball when Peko announced his decision to join new coach Mike McCarthy's staff in Pittsburgh.

Expected Traits

Dukes also spoke on the traits that Sanders is likely looking for in his next defensive line coach, who will succeed Sal Sunseri (2023), Damione Lewis (2024) and Peko.

"A technician, somebody to come in and be able to teach fundamentals, to be really fundamentally sound," Dukes said. "Someone (with) a lunch pail mentality who wants to work, that's going to allow people to work and wants to create more workers."

That mentality wasn't always seen among Colorado's defensive linemen last season, as the Buffs allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game and totaled only 13 sacks on the year. In 2024, Colorado led the Big 12 Conference with 39 sacks

"When you look at the profile of the defensive linemen when Colorado led the conference in sacks, they were that 6-(foot)-3, 6-2, jumpy type, twitchy, hard working type guys," Dukes said. "I think that's what you're going to see in this next defensive line hire."

Colorado's New-Look Defensive Line

Colorado's next defensive line coach will lead a group that features 12 incoming transfers (including defensive ends) and at least one freshman in Domata Peko Jr.

Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)

Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)

Sedrick Smith (Maryland)

Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor)

Only Smith and Taumanupepe spent last season at another Power Four school, meaning Colorado's defensive linemen should have plenty to prove in 2026. Still, finding a coach that matches the room's needs will be critical to the Buffs' defensive success.

There isn't a known set timeline, but Sanders is likely looking to hire a new defensive line coach before spring camp begins.