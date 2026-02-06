Exciting Update On Ezra Christensen Amidst Colorado Eligibility Uncertainty

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by departures, but the program has added pieces that could make a real impact. One of the most intriguing is incoming transfer, New Mexico State defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, who could provide a boost up front if everything falls into place.

There has been ongoing speculation about whether Christensen will be granted a sixth year of eligibility, and no official decision has been made to date. Until that happens, his status with the Buffaloes remains to be seen.

Still, there was an encouraging development Thursday afternoon.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

A social media video post on X showed Christensen working out with his teammates at Colorado’s training facility. Even without any word on his eligibility status, his presence in Boulder suggests he is already becoming part of the program.

If Christensen is ultimately cleared to play, he would be in line to start immediately. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff made improving the defensive line a priority this offseason, and Christensen stands out as one of the most impactful additions.

Should he suit up this fall, his arrival could help shift the narrative of the Buffaloes' offseason from roster losses to meaningful reinforcements up front.

MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier McDonald Announces Massive Flip on National Signing Day

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Emerge As Losers of National Signing Day

MORE: The Biggest Thing to Know About Colorado on National Signing Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Ezra Christensen’s Potential Final Year Could Transform Colorado’s Defensive Line

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With all the roster moves this offseason, it’s obvious that Christensen, if he gets that year back, is expected to start right away. He did have a great year for the Aggies as a redshirt junior last season.

A social media post Thursday afternoon showed Christensen working out with his new Colorado teammates, signaling he’s fitting in around Boulder. Even without an official word on his eligibility, seeing him on the practice field is encouraging.

His presence is a welcome sight for a defense that will need all hands on deck this season.

In his first year at New Mexico State last year, Christensen had 42 tackles, including 21 as a solo effort. He also notched six sacks and a forced fumble. Christensen even managed to lead all defensive linemen in the FBS with 28 hurries of the passer.

This combination of experience and production made him one of the most promising players on the front seven. Sanders would rely on him early to stabilize the defensive line, and his versatility and achievement indicate that he could soon become a vital component of the Buffaloes' defense.

If granted a final year, Christensen could give the defensive front the presence and playmaking ability it has been missing, potentially turning it into one of the team’s biggest strengths next season.

Deion Sanders Delivered a Home Run Offseason to Fix the Buffaloes’ Defensive Line

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Sanders defense, though, has been good in flashes, especially in the secondary, though consistency was difficult to come by. The bigger issues came down the line as the Buffaloes struggled to stop the run and get a consistent pass rush going.

Run defense was a problem throughout the season, and the team's leading sack producer ended the season with under three. Opponents were dominating at the line of scrimmage all season, putting pressure on the defense.

That was what made strengthening his team's defensive line one of the most glaring offseason needs for Sanders.

A front had to be developed that could withstand the run, bring pressure, and stop the offense. He brought in a player with potential, such as the one Christensen mentioned, to take a step in that direction as the program prepares to face the Big 12.

Christensen, if cleared for eligibility, would be able to bring a physical presence up front to strengthen the effort defending the run. He would be a boost to the defensive line as a whole as they look to be a more impactful unit this coming season.