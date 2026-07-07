Colorado Big 12 Preseason All-Conference Snub Raises Questions

The motivation continues to pile up for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted on by the conference's media members, but despite Colorado assembling the nation's No. 23 transfer class, according to 247Sports, not a single Buff earned preseason recognition.

But for many Colorado fans, there's one omission that stands out above the rest. After leading the NCAA in receiving yards last season, new Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero was left off the list entirely, raising questions about how much respect the Buffs are receiving entering the 2026 season.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero's Omission Raises Eyebrows

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) celebrates with fans during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one Colorado player who appeared to have a strong case for preseason recognition, it was Scudero.

The former San Jose State standout arrived in Boulder after putting together one of the best seasons by any receiver in college football. At San Jose State, Scudero reeled in 88 passes for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the nation in receiving yards while earning All-American honors and semifinalist recognition for the Biletnikoff Award.

Yet when the Big 12 preseason team was announced, Scudero's name was nowhere to be found.

Among the receivers that were selected to the preseason team was Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young, who transferred in from North Texas after recording 70 receptions for 1,264. Houston's Amare Thomas also earned preseason honors after he finished last season with 67 receptions for 966 yards.

While both had productive seasons, it's hard to overlook the fact that no receiver in college football finished with more receiving yards than Scudero, which for Colorado fans may feel more like a snub than an oversight.

Adding Insult to Injury

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) runs the ball past USC Trojans defenders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perhaps adding another layer of sting for Colorado fans is that not only did Colorado fail to place a player on the preseason All Big-12 team, but one of the conference's three wide receiver spots went to former Buff and fan favorite Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State following the Buffs' tough 3-9 season.

Miller flashed plenty of potential during his time in Boulder despite the inconsistent quarterback play he endured in 2025, but seeing him make the list while Scudero was left off is undoubtably a tough pill to swallow for some of the black-and-gold faithful.

However, the omission could ultimately work in Colorado's favor. If opposing defenses don't immediately circle Scudero as the conference's top receiving threat, the Buffs may have an opportunity to catch defenses sleeping early in the season.

Pair that with redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis entering the season with another year of experience and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion implementing his unique offensive system, and Scudero could be poised for a breakout season that makes Big 12 media members rue the day they decided to leave him off the preseason team.

Colorado Buffaloes Have Plenty to Prove

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Scudero wasn't the only newcomer Colorado fans could argue deserved more preseason attention. Former Tulane linebacker Santana Hopper played in all 14 games last season for the Green Wave, recording 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks during Tulane's run to the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, First-Team All-MAC linebacker Gideon Lampron arrives in Boulder after establishing himself as one of the top defenders in the Mid-American Conference and is expected to become an immediate contributor for the Buffs' defense.

For "Coach Prime," the preseason snubbing could end up working to his benefit. His teams have often embraced perceived slights as motivation, and now Colorado enters the season with another reminder that expectations outside the program remain tempered, at best.

Whether the preseason voters got it right or not won't be decided until the season begins. But after leaving the nation's leading receiver off the Preseason All-Big 12 team, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs won't have to look very hard for bulletin-board material this fall.

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