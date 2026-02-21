Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Cornerback Turning Heads

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has rebuilt the whole roster with the goal of having a significant improvement in 2026. One trait for the secondary sticks out after this transfer portal class for Colorado.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ Ideal Corner

The DNVR Buffs podcast was discussing the Colorado roster, and then the cornerback position came up. “

"When I think of Justin Eaglin, I think of what Coach Prime said at some point this past season where he was talking about the cornerback position. The cornerback position that Coach Prime knows better than anybody. A lot of cornerbacks play to not get beat. Coach Prime is looking for the cornerback who plays to make a play. That's Justin Eaglin," DNVR Buffs podcast host Scott Procter said.

Throughout his NFL career, Sanders totaled 53 interceptions and 94 pass break-ups. He was a corner that opposing quarterbacks were afraid to throw at because they knew his ability to make plays on the ball was game-changing.

Having an elite corner is almost a necessity in college football, especially with a tough schedule ahead for the Buffaloes in the Big 12. Eaglin can be the number one corner for Colorado and the leader in the secondary that Deion Sanders wants.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes cornerback Terrence Spence (3) reacts with cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Justin Eaglin

Cornerback Justin Eaglin transfers over to Colorado for the 2026 season after having a very successful season with the James Madison Dukes.

Eaglin is a corner who clearly has the frame to be a successful corner, standing at 6-1. His coverage ability helped the Dukes to hold opposing offenses to 181.6 passing yards per game, which ranked 19th in the nation.

When quarterbacks opted to test Eaglin, it did not go very well. In 2025, Eaglin recorded five interceptions and eight pass breakups. Eaglin's playmaking ability was put on full display and would be a great addition to any team needing help at the position.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What Justin Eaglin Can Add to the Buffaloes

The most important asset Eaglin can add to this defense is his ball skills, which also happens to fit well in the scheme of third-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Livingston’s scheme is adaptable week-to-week and hinges on his players having the skillset to be opportunistic to generate turnovers. With the defensive front looking to be much improved, opposing quarterbacks should be under pressure often, which opens up opportunities for Eaglin and the secondary.

Other than his playmaking ability, Eaglin brings something very valuable: big game experience. Last season with James Madison, Eaglin was able to win the Sun Belt Conference which allowed the Dukes to make the College Football Playoff.

Playing in big games is not something Colorado has had the privilege of doing lately. So, Eaglin talking to the team with his experience on how to handle the moment could be very valuable for the team next season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2026 Secondary

In the secondary for the Buffaloes are corners Justin Eaglin, Emory Floyd (App State transfer), and Boo Carter (Tennessee transfer).

Carter and Floyd have both shown their ability to make plays in the secondary, which can complement Eaglin. If these corners can be consistent in coverage, it gives confidence to Livingston to call a variety of coverages.

At safety are Randon Fontennette and Naeton Mitchell, who also have experience making plays in both the run game and the pass game. This group provides support to the corners over the top and can make plays on the ball.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders clearly has one of his top corners in Eaglin, but as a group, the secondary can become one of the more consistent units in College Football.

