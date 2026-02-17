NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

There’s a popular saying that real recognize real. In the case of two Hall of Famers, it feels more like greatness recognizing greatness.

When Barry Sanders recently appeared on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the conversation turned to another icon from his era, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Their careers intersected at the highest level, but their personalities could not have been more different. One was quiet and elusive. The other was flashy and magnetic. Yet both understood exactly what it took to dominate their sport.

And as Sanders’ stories revealed, those differences only deepened the respect between them.

A Draft Class That Changed the League

1989; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Barry Sanders talks to press at the Silverdome as a prospective draft pick in 1989. Mandatory Credit: John Luke-USA TODAY NETWORK | Detriot Free Press-USA TODAY NET

The 1989 NFL Draft produced a handful of football’s most unforgettable stars including star running back Berry Sanders who was selected No. 3 overall by the Detroit Lions. Followed by Deion Sanders chosen two picks later at No. 5 by the Atlanta Falcons.

While Barry went on to build a legacy as one of the most electrifying running backs in NFL history. Deion became known as one of the league’s ultimate shutdown corners and a two-sport star who transcended sport itself by also playing Major League Baseball.

On the podcast, Barry reflected on the first time he met Deion in person during their college days at the Playboy All-American team photo in Miami.

“The first time I met Deion was in college. It was an all-star team assembled to take a picture. They used to have this thing called the Playboy All-American team. The first time I saw him he had the sunglasses on, the jerry curl, the Mister T jewelry, people around him," Sanders continued. "But he was like the guy though. That was him. Confident, and rightfully so.”

🔥 Coach Prime. HoF Barry Sanders. First Time Meeting in 1988 💛



"First time I saw him, he had the sunglasses, jeri curl, the Mr. T jewelry. He was THE guy. Confidence & aura rightfully so. He was a cool guy, a great guy" https://t.co/cTEwPXsTIs pic.twitter.com/TMAwpVq6B7 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 14, 2026

That personality would soon resonate with generations of sports fans to come. It was new, bold, and unapologetic, yet authentic.

Barry’s recollection also highlighted Deion’s early and ever-present understanding that persona could become part of the business of sports.

Different Styles, Same Respect for the Game

Sep 13, 1998; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals defeated the Lions 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Barry built his career on humility and production. After touchdowns, he rarely celebrated, instead casually handing the ball to the official. His greatness spoke through jaw dropping cuts, unbelievable broken tackles, and long dazzling touchdown runs that often left defenders grasping at air.

Deion operated differently. He celebrated, he spoke boisterously, and he commanded attention as naturally as he covered receivers. Yet despite those differences, there was mutual respect.

When asked if the two Sanders got along, Barry answered candidly, explaining he understood that Deion was doing more than just being flashy.

Unknown date 1990; Atlanta, GA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders (21) during the 1990 season at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

“Yeah, when you talk to him one on one, he’s a cool guy. He’s a good guy," Berry explainded. "He understood promoting himself and he knew the game. He knew the business that was going on in sports and just how promoting yourself, that created more value.”

Barry didn't frame Deion’s self-promotion as ego. He framed it as awareness. Deion understood that sport is both competition and spectacle. He recognized that visibility created leverage, and that leverage created opportunity.

In many ways, Deion was ahead of his time. Long before social media, NIL collectives, and personal brands became central to athlete value, Prime Time was building his own.

Why That Mindset Matters in Boulder

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders inate instincts now play a massive role in Boulder where the modern college football landscape is defined by NIL negotiations, transfer portal movement, and constant roster reshuffling.

Now, programs not only have to recruit talent, they have to manage personalities, build culture, coach football, and maintain national relevance all at once.

Few coaches are better equipped for that type of environment than Prime Time.

Barry Sanders’ comments offered a reminder that “Coach Prime” has always operated with business savvy. Even as a young All-American wearing sunglasses and gold chains, he understood the business at the heart of sports. That same awareness now positions him to lead Colorado confidently into the future of an ever-evolving college football landscape.