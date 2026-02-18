Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

Wide receiver Joseph Williams dropped an intriguing social media post on Tuesday amid his second winter training camp with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Alongside two photos of himself, the sophomore wrote, "Minor setback for a major comeback. Thank You Lord." Without much context, it's unclear if he was referring to last season's team struggles or another possible adversity as the minor setback in question. Hopefully for Colorado, the setback isn't related to the surgery he underwent in December for an undisclosed injury.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A former Tulsa transfer, Williams closed his first season at Colorado with 37 catches for 489 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His best game of the year came in Colorado's win over Iowa State when he totaled 128 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“I don't know if it's a breakthrough moment," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after the game. "Joseph has been doing his thing. We got to get it to him. That's it, straight up. We got to get it to him. We got a great receiving corps, man. These guys can play... But Joseph is a dawg, man. He's a dawg where he played a year ago, and we're happy to get him, and I've known him for years, his family for years, so I'm glad he chose us."

Minor setback for a major comeback 💯 Thank You Lord 🙏🏽 #skoobuffs #staydown pic.twitter.com/tdz8TqIS4i — Joseph “Jojo” Williams (@JosephWQB1) February 17, 2026

In December, Williams' mom posted a video of her son recovering from an undisclosed surgery. The younger Williams was injured in Colorado's penultimate regular season game and didn't play in the finale.

"So thankful for the prayers, calls, and texts," Williams' mom captioned the video. "He was still pretty loopy in this video, but doing great and in amazing spirits! Coach called to check on him and Joseph said, 'Coach, I'm ready to run some routes!'"

Fortunately for Williams, he was seen as healthy in recent videos documenting Colorado's winter workouts.

Coming off a season, where the team lacked some leadership, it’s refreshing to see Joseph Williams scanning the field, looking for guys that need an extra lift or encouragement. https://t.co/w9eZHvAU5w pic.twitter.com/O0yRqz9aqp — 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion (@SKOBUFFS22) January 26, 2026

Williams has been active on social media throughout the offseason, often reaffirming his loyalty to the Buffs. "Don’t come join the winning side when everything’s good, stay on that side we finna up the skoo," he wrote on X last month.

Other key offensive players set to return include quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, tight end Zach Atkins, running backs DeKalon Taylor and Micah Welch, and wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Joseph Williams' 2026 Season Outlook

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If he can stay healthy, Williams appears poised for a big 2026 season. He gained valuable in-game experience working with Lewis last season and should find success in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's system as a reliable downfield threat.

Despite receiving little help from his quarterbacks last season, Williams was one of Colorado's most consistent receivers, catching multiple passes in eight games. Consistency will remain key to Williams' growth.

Other wide receivers Williams must compete with include Gibson, Farrakhan and incoming transfers Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State), Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State). Plus, Jacob Swain and brothers Alex and Christian Ward are coming in as class of 2026 signees.