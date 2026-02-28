Warren Sapp’s Exit Adds Intrigue to Colorado’s Spring Reset
The Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with another defensive staff departure, the second of the week and the third in the past month, although this one raised eyebrows almost immediately.
When news broke that Colorado's defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp would be stepping away from the program just days before padded spring practices begin, the timing sparked speculation.
However, according to those close to the situation in Boulder, there is no fracture behind the scenes. In reality, Sapp’s departure appears far less dramatic than some might have assumed, rooted more in timing and personal direction than any internal turmoil within the program.
Turmoil Behind the Scenes?
During a recent episode of The Morning Run Live, Uncle Neely shared that Sapp personally called him before the news of his departure became public. Neely took the time to clear the air, making it clear there’s no bad blood between Sapp and the program and no fallout with Deion Sanders.
When a presence like Sapp leaves a program just days before padded practices begin, it’s easy to assume there could have been friction within, but all indications suggest the split wasn’t rooted in tension but a professional decision made with mutual understanding and respect on both sides.
Is This a Bad Trend for Colorado?
While Colorado lands in a good position despite losing three key components of the defensive structure, perception can still take on a life of its own.
Earlier this month, defensive line coach Domata Peko left for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston announced he would be joining the Denver Broncos. Now, with Sapp stepping away as well, outside concern about continuity on the defensive side of the ball has understandably grown.
Livingston, Peko and Sapp all played integral roles in shaping Colorado’s defensive culture over the past two seasons. Livingston directed the system and called the defense. Peko worked hands-on with the line, helping to establish toughness and cohesion in the trenches. Sapp brought his Super Bowl-winning credibility and daily energy to the pass rush group.
Even after a 2025 season plagued with inconsistencies, there was still enough visible growth and production to elevate two of those coaches to NFL opportunities.
MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power
MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12
MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
What Comes Next for Sapp and Sanders
For Sapp, the future feels open-ended.
His two seasons in Boulder marked his first stab at collegiate coaching, an opportunity that came because "Coach Prime" believed in him. Sanders didn’t just add a Hall of Famer to the staff for optics. He gave Sapp a legitimate role, real responsibility, and a platform to begin carving out a second act in football.
Where Sapp goes next is anyone’s guess, but there are logical possibilities. Perhaps an opportunity to return to one of his former NFL homes, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Las Vegas Raiders, wouldn’t be far-fetched given his legacy. Or he could continue blending football with community work and media presence, similar to the fundraiser efforts he’s currently involved with in Miami.
For Colorado fans, the timing may feel abrupt, especially coming on the heels of Livingston’s departure in the same week. But not every exit signals conflict.
Now the focus shifts back to spring ball in Boulder.
The Buffs will put the pads on Monday, and the expectation inside the building is to hit the ground running, establish an identity, and set the tone early for the season ahead.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.