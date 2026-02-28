Warren Sapp’s Exit Adds Intrigue to Colorado’s Spring Reset

The Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with another defensive staff departure, the second of the week and the third in the past month, although this one raised eyebrows almost immediately.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp watches the team warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When news broke that Colorado's defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp would be stepping away from the program just days before padded spring practices begin, the timing sparked speculation.

However, according to those close to the situation in Boulder, there is no fracture behind the scenes. In reality, Sapp’s departure appears far less dramatic than some might have assumed, rooted more in timing and personal direction than any internal turmoil within the program.

Turmoil Behind the Scenes?

Colorado senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp yells during in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent episode of The Morning Run Live, Uncle Neely shared that Sapp personally called him before the news of his departure became public. Neely took the time to clear the air, making it clear there’s no bad blood between Sapp and the program and no fallout with Deion Sanders.

When a presence like Sapp leaves a program just days before padded practices begin, it’s easy to assume there could have been friction within, but all indications suggest the split wasn’t rooted in tension but a professional decision made with mutual understanding and respect on both sides.

Is This a Bad Trend for Colorado?

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes senior quality control Warren Sapp in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Colorado lands in a good position despite losing three key components of the defensive structure, perception can still take on a life of its own.

Earlier this month, defensive line coach Domata Peko left for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston announced he would be joining the Denver Broncos. Now, with Sapp stepping away as well, outside concern about continuity on the defensive side of the ball has understandably grown.

Livingston, Peko and Sapp all played integral roles in shaping Colorado’s defensive culture over the past two seasons. Livingston directed the system and called the defense. Peko worked hands-on with the line, helping to establish toughness and cohesion in the trenches. Sapp brought his Super Bowl-winning credibility and daily energy to the pass rush group.

Even after a 2025 season plagued with inconsistencies, there was still enough visible growth and production to elevate two of those coaches to NFL opportunities.

What Comes Next for Sapp and Sanders

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp plays catch on the sidelines prior to a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For Sapp, the future feels open-ended.

His two seasons in Boulder marked his first stab at collegiate coaching, an opportunity that came because "Coach Prime" believed in him. Sanders didn’t just add a Hall of Famer to the staff for optics. He gave Sapp a legitimate role, real responsibility, and a platform to begin carving out a second act in football.

Where Sapp goes next is anyone’s guess, but there are logical possibilities. Perhaps an opportunity to return to one of his former NFL homes, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Las Vegas Raiders, wouldn’t be far-fetched given his legacy. Or he could continue blending football with community work and media presence, similar to the fundraiser efforts he’s currently involved with in Miami.

Jun 15, 2022; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) talks with special consultant and NFL Hall of Fame member Warren Sapp (R) on day two of minicamp at The Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For Colorado fans, the timing may feel abrupt, especially coming on the heels of Livingston’s departure in the same week. But not every exit signals conflict.

Now the focus shifts back to spring ball in Boulder.

The Buffs will put the pads on Monday, and the expectation inside the building is to hit the ground running, establish an identity, and set the tone early for the season ahead.