One Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Lineman With Breakout Season Potential

There's a reason why Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins didn't enter the transfer portal when he had the opportunity last month.

Despite seeing limited action on defense over the past two seasons in Boulder, the former LSU transfer still has great potential and seemingly holds belief that he'll soon shine at Colorado. Wiggins stands as the only returning defensive lineman on the roster, signaling the mutual respect between he and Colorado's coaching staff.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of the DNVR Buffs podcast, host Jake Schwanitz highlighted Wiggins as someone whose trust in the program could result in a big 2026 season.

"He comes in as a very highly touted recruit, and I don't think he'd say that his college career has maybe gone how he would've expected to this point," Scwanitz said. "The fact is, he stuck to the process. Last year, he kind of sacrificed part of his season to really help out the team, honestly. The amount of injuries on the defensive line, particularly on the interior, were detrimental to the team's success, and he was forced to step in."

Quency Wiggins is the ONLY returning player on the defensive line for Colorado in 2026.



Breakout year incoming? pic.twitter.com/PqeyYvehnz — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) February 20, 2026

A true defensive end, Wiggins saw time on the Buffs' interior defensive line last season with Brandon Davis-Swain, Amari McNeill, Tawfiq Thomas, Tavian Coleman, Gavriel Lightfoot, Christian Hudson and Anquin Barnes Jr. all missing time due to injury. Wiggins saw snaps at each defensive line position and closed his junior year with nine total tackles, including one for loss, and six quarterback hurries.

"He ended up being one of the bigger defensive bodies that they had available," Schwanitz said. "Hopefully, he's able to return to that edge... Senior year, it's going to be a big season for him. He's obviously always looked the part, and he's flashed at times.

"The fact that he stuck around — obviously one of Coach Prime's favorites, too — I have high hopes for Quency Wiggins. I think that it's honestly a matter of time for him before he becomes a problem."

Quency Wiggins' Relationship With Deion Sanders

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a video posted to Colorado football's social media channels last August, Wiggins opened up on his relationship with coach Deion Sanders.

"I made the change over here to Colorado, and that's where I met 'Coach Prime,'" Wiggins said. "Instantaneously, he showed me love. He reassured me and let me know that I can be a player. When I was losing a little bit of faith in myself, he made sure to lift me up or whatever, just always (sharing) uplifting words to me. That's how I'm able to just go out there and work hard for him every day."

Wiggins and the Buffs will open their spring practice season on March 2, with the annual Black and Gold Day spring football game set for April 11.