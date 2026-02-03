CINCINNATI — Former Bengals great Domata Peko is joining the Steelers organization and is in the process of finalizing a deal to become their new defensive line coach according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Peko joins Mike McCarthy's staff in Pittsburgh after working for him in Dallas. Former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was on that staff in 2024. It was natural for Peko to join him after he played for Zimmer early in his career with Cincinnati.

Peko spent last season on Deion Sanders' coaching staff as Colorado's defensive line coach.

Now he returns to the AFC North, reunites with McCarthy and will coach T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Keeanu Benton and the rest of a talented defensive front.

Peko was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round (123rd overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati (2006-16), helping the Bengals win three division titles. They made the playoffs in six of Peko's 11 seasons.

He went on to play for the Broncos, Ravens and Cardinals before retiring following the 2020 season.

Peko was one of the key defensive leaders during the 2011-15 run when the Bengals made the playoffs in five-straight seasons, which is a franchise record.

The current Bengals haven't made the postseason since 2022. After three-straight years without a playoff berth, they'll have to go through Peko and the rest of the AFC North to get back there in 2026.

Check out the report below:

More coaching movement of note to AFC North fans: The Steelers plan to hire former Bengals defensive lineman Domata Peko as defensive line coach, per source.



Peko had been defensive line coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 2, 2026

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below, which includes insight about Zac Taylor's coaching staff, changes that have already happened, and more than could be coming.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

