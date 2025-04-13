Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Turns Heads With Savannah Bananas, Throws First Pitch
The Savannah Bananas is no ordinary baseball team. Known for their viral antics and Harlem Globetrotters-style entertainment, the Bananas have redefined what it means to merge sports and spectacle.
And on Friday night, they had the perfect co-star.
Wearing a custom Bananas jersey, Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, strolled out to the mound with the Buffaloes’ fight song blasting over the speakers for the ceremonial first pitch.
Although he may have thrown a ball, Hunter showed off even more of his personality and athleticism later in the game following a Bananas run.
Hunter launched into a fully choreographed routine, leading the Banana squad in a dance set to Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ iconic theme music, “Halftime” by the Ying Yang Twins. Hunter then capped it off with a backflip. Check out the viral moment here via the Savannah Bananas on X.
The moment was pure entertainment but underscored a more significant point.
Hunter, who totaled over 2,100 receiving yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and played more than 2,600 snaps across 30 career games, isn’t just one of college football’s top athletes headed into the draft—he’s a walking brand.
Coming up in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era, Hunter’s star power extends far beyond the football field.
With sponsorship deals from brands like Adidas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Panini, he has emerged as one of the draft’s most brand-savvy, social media–fluent players—and he carries a magnetic presence that NFL teams will undoubtedly factor into their evaluations.
Whoever drafts Hunter will not only get a game-changing corner and receiver, but they’ll also get a player fans already know and love.
That built-in fanbase translates to jersey sales, media opportunities, and more endorsements.
"Coach Prime" has long preached the importance of being more than just an athlete, and Hunter took notes. Hunter has mirrored Sanders' blueprint, balancing swagger with substance and never shying away from the spotlight.
From viral moments to polished partnerships, Hunter has embraced the off-field grind as fiercely as he attacks routes or receivers.
Like "Coach Prime", Hunter understands the power of performance and persona.
Hunter’s Bananas cameo signals he can easily move between football, entertainment, and marketing. That versatility has made him one of the most valuable assets in recent draft history. The appearance wasn’t Hunter’s first foray into viral fame—and it won’t be his last.
As Hunter's NFL draft stock rises, moments like these only add to his allure.
Teams evaluating Hunter’s tape will see a dynamic two-way threat, but those looking at the bigger picture will recognize something just as rare: a player capable of elevating a franchise’s culture, brand, and visibility from the jump.
Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out where Hunter will land—the NFL draft is fast approaching and wherever he ends up, he’s sure to put on a show.