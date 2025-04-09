Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal: Looking To Add Wide Receivers?
Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips spoke after the Buffaloes spring football practice on Tuesday. Phillips talked about the new wide receivers room and also what he and Colorado coach Deion Sanders look for in players they are recruiting.
Jason Phillips Excited About Colorado's Wide Recevier Room In 2025
Phillips was asked about the current state of the wide receivers room and how it’s different from last year.
“It’s a little different. I’m missing Jimmy Horn, LaJohntay Wester, Will Shepard, and Travis Hunter, so it’s extremely different,” Phillips said. “What I’m pleased about is how the guys are accepting their responsibility of who’s next. That’s encouraging to see…I’m excited because the attitude in that room has been great.”
The Buffaloes were very active in the transfer portal, including their wide receiver room. Three Buffaloes from 2024 transferred out: Asaad Waseem, Jordan Onovughe, and Cordale Russell. Colorado’s lone incoming transfer is Tulsa’s Jospeh Williams. Phillips was asked what coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff looks for in a player.
“The main thing is just looking for chemistry guys. Guys that fit. Guys that fit who we are, that fit our culture. I think the biggest message we’ve tried to convey to everyone that comes here on a visit is ‘this is a different place.’ Expectations here are high,” Phillips said. “This is not a developmental place. You’ve have to have to right mindset in order to come in here and be counted on….That’s what we’re looking for besides talent.”
Phillips was also asked if they are still looking in the portal for players. He answered with a laugh and a smile.
“We’re always looking, because we got to keep pressure on these guys. The way the portal works, the way things are, they’re looking. So we have to continue to look too,” Phillips said.
New-Look Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Core
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without their top four leading receivers from a season ago. Former Colorado receivers Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. are all entering the 2025 NFL Draft. These four combined for 3,251 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns in 2024. There will be some big shoes to fill for this 2025 Buffaloes receiving core.
Colorado's top returning wideouts are Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller. These two combined for 493 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Drelon will be entering his sophomore season while Omarion will be entering his junior season.
The Buffaloes' two top recruits from the class of 2025 at the wide receiver position are four-star Adrian Wilson and four-star Quannell X Farrakhan Jr. They will need to play decently sized role as freshmen if Colorado wants their passing attack to be a threat next season.
Throwing the ball to these playmakers will be incoming Liberty Flames transfer quarterback, Kaidon Salter. Salter is more of a dual-threat quarterback who has been known to make plays with his legs. In 2024, Salter threw for just 1,886 yards and 15 passing touchdowns, but ran for 587 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.