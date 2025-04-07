Former Colorado Buffaloes Defender Trevor Woods Searching For Home In Transfer Portal
Nearly four months after entering the transfer portal in December, former Colorado Buffaloes defensive standout Trevor Woods is still looking for a new home.
Woods came to Boulder in 2021 as a safety and was one of Colorado's best defenders the following two seasons, totaling 135 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in 2022 and 2023 combined. However, midway through the 2023 season, Woods converted to inside linebacker and never looked truly comfortable at his new position.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff had high hopes for Woods at linebacker entering the 2024 season, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Texas native soon fell behind LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green on the depth chart. Looking to preserve another year of college eligibility, Woods decided to redshirt in September. He finished the 2024 season with 14 total tackles in four games played.
Woods, one of the few remaining Buffs who preceded "Coach Prime," entered the transfer on Dec. 18.
Fellow inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown also redshirted last season and entered the transfer portal along with Woods, but Brown ultimately decided to return to Colorado. Woods doing the same appears unlikely at this point.
With most college football teams nearing the end of spring practices, Woods took to X on Monday to remind teams that his recruitment is still open. He also noted that he'd like to return to safety.
Before the 2024 season began, "Coach Prime" was confident in Woods' ability to play linebacker, even mentioning Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher when discussing the senior's potential at his new position.
"I really think this young man is going to be the next Brian Urlacher," Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "I think he's going to take the transition from safety to linebacker and be dominant."
To Woods' credit, he fully embraced the move to linebacker. He entered fall camp about 20 pounds heavier and appeared ready for a big year leading the Buffaloes' defense.
"I feel a lot more comfortable in it," Woods said early in fall camp. "We're gonna get the pads on soon, but I feel a lot more comfortable playing against the linemen and stuff like that. It's a lot better at this point."
Woods started at inside linebacker in the season opener against North Dakota State and totaled 10 tackles, but he still appeared shaky in stopping the run.
Now making the return to safety, Woods is deserving of another Power Four opportunity. He was one of the Pac-12's best defensive backs in 2022 and 2023, and if he can return to 200 pounds, Woods has the football foundation to rekindle his prior success.
Entering the 2025 season, Colorado will have new starters at safety and inside linebacker. Hill-Green transferred to Alabama while Bentley and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig are looking to land an NFL roster spot.