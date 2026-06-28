Colorado Trending to Land Best Recruiting Class Under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes 2027 recruiting class is up to 18 players after the commitment from wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand.

How does this compare to recruiting classes of years past under coach Deion Sanders?

Colorado Buffaloes Recent Recruiting Classes

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With their 18 commits in the 2027 recruiting class, Colorado has surpassed their previous high of 17 commits under Sanders from the 2023 recruiting class. There are still months to go before this 2027 class is final, but signs are pointing to this number getting larger, not smaller.

Here are the amount of Colorado high school commits dating back to the 2023 class.

2023: 17

2024: 12

2025: 15

2026: 14

2027: Currently 18

Colorado’s HS commits by class in the Coach Prime era 📈



2023: 17

2024: 12

2025: 15

2026: 14

2027: 18 (and counting)



How many will the Buffs end up with? — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) June 26, 2026

According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2027 class is ranked No. 35 in the country. That is the fourth best in the Big 12 conference behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kansas State Jayhawks, and West Virginia Mountaineers. If the Buffs keep this up, it could end up being Sanders' best class since being hired by Colorado prior to the 2023 season.

The Buffs lowest rated recruiting class in the Coach Prime era was in 2026. Rivals ranked this class No. 67 in the country, which is among the lowest rank for a power conference team. Furthermore, the class was ranked 15th in the Big 12 out of the 16 teams in the league. The lone team ranked below them was the Oklahoma State Sooners.

With Colorado being up to 18 commits already in the 2027, it shows that they are clearly trying to make landing high school talent a bigger priority than in recent years. The Buffs have primarily relied on the transfer portal to build their roster with Coach Prime.

Colorado’s Top 2027 Recruits

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals rates three members of Colorado’s 2027 class as four-star recruits: quarterback Andre Adams, wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, and safety Gabe Jenkins.

Adams is a 6-1, 185 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2027 class. As a junior for Antioch High School in 2025, Adams threw for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns and just one interception.

Kelley-Murray is 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of Summerville, South Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 48 wide receiver in the class of 2027. As a junior for Summerville High School in 2025, he hauled in 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jenkins is a 6-1, 190 pound safety out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 38 safety in the class of 2027. On the defensive side of the ball as a junior for Imani Christian Academy in 2025, Jenkins had 24 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Will the Buffs’ resurgence in recruiting lead to more wins on the field? In 2025, Colorado went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. They’ll aim to get back to one in 2026.

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