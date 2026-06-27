Six Colorado Buffaloes Players Scheduled to Attend Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12’s football media days will take place in Frisco, Texas on July 7 and July 8. There are six Colorado Buffaloes players that are scheduled to attend, the conference announced.

Colorado Players Attending Big 12 Media Days

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Julian Lewis is entering his second season with the Buffs. He signed with Colorado as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class as a four-star prospect. As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis appeared in four games. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Because he didn’t go over four games, Lewis retained his eligibility to redshirt. He is now classified as a redshirt freshman for the 2026 season.

All signs point toward Lewis getting the starting nod when the season kicks off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3. Colorado had quarterback questions during the whole 2025 season. They hope that Lewis is the answer in 2026.

Danny Scudero, Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero is one of Colorado’s most exciting additions from the transfer portal this offseason. Scudero played for the San Jose State Spartans and led the entire country in receiving yards. He hauled in 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Spartans in 2025.

Scudero entered the portal and now will vie to become one of Lewis’s favorite targets through the air.

It will be interesting to see how his game translates to the level of power conference college football.

Zach Atkins, Tight End

Zach Atkins will be going into his senior season and second in Boulder in 2026. In 12 games in 2025, Atkins had 20 receptions for 149 yards and one rushing touchdown.

He started in all of Colorado last five games last season.

Ben Finneseth, Defensive Back

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Finneseth is going into his fifth and final year with Colorado.

In his first four seasons, Finneseth had 45 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. 2025 was his most productive season yet. He had 27 total tackles in 10 games played.

Naeten Mitchell, Defensive Back

2026 will be Naeten Mitchell’s first with Colorado. He spent the past three seasons at New Mexico State before entering the portal and transferring to Colorado.

After not much production in 2023 and 2024, Mitchell had a breakout season in 2025. He had 93 total tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four passes defended, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He was named Second-team All-Conference USA.

Cree Thomas, Defensive Back

Cree Thomas is another member of the Buffs’ incoming transfer portal class. He spent just one season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2025 as a true freshman. He played in three games and had one tackle and one pass defended.

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