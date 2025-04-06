Deion Sanders Teaches Colorado Buffaloes Public Speaking Skills, Business Pitch
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has gone viral once again, this time for encouraging Buffaloes long snapper Camden Dempsey to practice a business pitch in front of his teammates and coaches.
During the team meeting, Dempsey revealed that he recently started a company in the title insurance industry and that he has an upcoming meeting for a $200,000 investment. Clearly impressed, Sanders asked Dempsey a series of questions before giving him the chance to practice his "elevator pitch."
"You're pitching for $200,000?" said Sanders. "You're doing the whole presentation? You want to practice it in front of your team? Give the intro, give me an intro. Come on, 200,000-dollar grant, let's go. Giving you a good rehearsal."
Dempsey proceeded to tell his teammates about title insurance and his plan to build his business, and Sanders gave him valuable feedback when it comes to addressing the group.
"I like it, but I want to keep them with you. Don't just stand in one spot, work the room," Sanders told Dempsey. "Pick out three guys in the room, make eye contact with them and work the room. Let's go."
As a player, coach, and celebrity, Sanders has mastered the art of commanding the room and grabbing the attention of his audience. Now, it appears as though he's trying to give some of his knowledge and teach his players important lessons off of the football field.
"We just don't want you to be professional football players, we want you to be professionals," Sanders said. "And that is what this man is going to be, a professional. That's why I believe in you."
Per the Buffaloes' roster, Dempsey is majoring in Finance with a minor in leadership studies at Colorado. Dempsey was the valedictorian of his high school's graduating class, and he also earned a four year, full-ride academic scholarship from the Boettcher Foundation. A Colorado native, Dempsey is clearly taking advantage of his opportunities in college.
Dempsey began his career as a walk-on for the Buffaloes in 2021.
Not only is he studious in the classroom at Colorado, but Dempsey also gets to learn from Deion Sanders, whether that be about football or life lessons. "Coach Prime" has often talked about wanting to educate his players off of the football field.
Although the NCAA denied a request from Colorado and Syracuse to hold joint practices and a scrimmage, part of Sanders' idea for competing against another team in spring was also to host a financial literacy class for both teams.
Financial literacy is an idea that Sanders has had for some time. In 2024, he talked about the growing need for teaching players about finances with large name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals surrounding the sport of college football.
"With NIL collectives there should be mandatory financial literacy classes. What's happening today is a disservice to these kids," Sanders said in an appearance on Thee Pregame Network. "They get the bag but there’s no education on maintaining the bag. They go out and buy things and have nothing to show for it later. For some, this may be the only athletic money they ever receive. I don't mind our kids having the things they dreamt of, but I don't want those things having them."