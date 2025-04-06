Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Champ Bailey and his son Brayden enjoyed a fruitful weekend in Boulder visiting with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
The two Baileys were guests at CU's pro day on Friday, and Champ later spoke with the Buffs and worked with their cornerbacks during practice the following day. Also on Saturday, Brayden announced Colorado as his first college offer.
The younger Bailey is a class of 2028 cornerback/wide receiver at Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta, Georgia. As a freshman this past season, Brayden totaled 22 tackles and two interceptions while also seeing time as a returner on special teams.
Champ Bailey and Sanders were NFL teammates during the 2000 season in Washington. Sanders was an accomplished veteran cornerback nearing the end of his career while Bailey was fresh off an impressive rookie campaign in 1999. The two Pro Football Hall of Famers combined for nine interceptions and 23 passes defended in 2000 before Sanders announced his first retirement.
"Coach Prime" invited Bailey to speak to his Colorado team about the importance of practice on Saturday.
"Everything I've heard since I walked in that door is about as real as it gets," Bailey told the Buffs, per CU football's X account. "One thing that always sticks out to me, definitely your moments, that does matter, like practice. When I learned how Prime practiced when he was in Dallas, I learned that from my brother. My brother came to training camp and all he talked about was how they practice. You (Sanders) and Michael Irvin, how y'all battled. I always worked hard, but it was always something I loved to do — play ball. For me, I realized the way I got good was how I practice."
The Broncos great was later seen in a Well Off Media YouTube video giving advice to Colorado's cornerbacks, including DJ McKinney and Colton Hood.
"Everything's not gonna work for everybody, but one thing that's consistent is everything starts with your feet," Bailey told Colorado's cornerbacks.
Bailey's oldest son, Keevan, is a former three-star prospect who began his college career at Colorado State before transferring to Campbell. Keeven recorded 28 total tackles and five passes defended with the Fighting Camels in 2
This past fall, Brayden took recruiting visits with both Georgia Tech and Georgia. Champ was a consensus All-American at Georgia in 1998 while playing both cornerback at wide receiver. The College Football Hall of Famer totaled three interceptions and 744 receiving yards with the Bulldogs in 1998 before heading to Washington as the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.
After a strong freshman season at Holy Innocents Episcopal, Brayden's college recruitment should continue to pick up, and "Coach Prime" certainly has the rising prospect on his radar.