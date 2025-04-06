Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

Brayden Bailey, the son of former Denver Broncos cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, announced an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders on Saturday. The two Baileys visited Boulder over the weekend and attended CU's pro day.

Jack Carlough

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; American football player Champ Bailey before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; American football player Champ Bailey before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Champ Bailey and his son Brayden enjoyed a fruitful weekend in Boulder visiting with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

The two Baileys were guests at CU's pro day on Friday, and Champ later spoke with the Buffs and worked with their cornerbacks during practice the following day. Also on Saturday, Brayden announced Colorado as his first college offer.

The younger Bailey is a class of 2028 cornerback/wide receiver at Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta, Georgia. As a freshman this past season, Brayden totaled 22 tackles and two interceptions while also seeing time as a returner on special teams.

Champ Bailey
Jan 12, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) makes a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Champ Bailey and Sanders were NFL teammates during the 2000 season in Washington. Sanders was an accomplished veteran cornerback nearing the end of his career while Bailey was fresh off an impressive rookie campaign in 1999. The two Pro Football Hall of Famers combined for nine interceptions and 23 passes defended in 2000 before Sanders announced his first retirement.

"Coach Prime" invited Bailey to speak to his Colorado team about the importance of practice on Saturday.

"Everything I've heard since I walked in that door is about as real as it gets," Bailey told the Buffs, per CU football's X account. "One thing that always sticks out to me, definitely your moments, that does matter, like practice. When I learned how Prime practiced when he was in Dallas, I learned that from my brother. My brother came to training camp and all he talked about was how they practice. You (Sanders) and Michael Irvin, how y'all battled. I always worked hard, but it was always something I loved to do — play ball. For me, I realized the way I got good was how I practice."

MORE: NFL Owners Meetings Intel Reveals Shedeur Sanders' 'Unlikely' NFL Draft Teams

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Cleveland Browns Hosting Private Dinner For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders: Colorado Pro Day

The Broncos great was later seen in a Well Off Media YouTube video giving advice to Colorado's cornerbacks, including DJ McKinney and Colton Hood.

"Everything's not gonna work for everybody, but one thing that's consistent is everything starts with your feet," Bailey told Colorado's cornerbacks.

Bailey's oldest son, Keevan, is a former three-star prospect who began his college career at Colorado State before transferring to Campbell. Keeven recorded 28 total tackles and five passes defended with the Fighting Camels in 2

This past fall, Brayden took recruiting visits with both Georgia Tech and Georgia. Champ was a consensus All-American at Georgia in 1998 while playing both cornerback at wide receiver. The College Football Hall of Famer totaled three interceptions and 744 receiving yards with the Bulldogs in 1998 before heading to Washington as the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

After a strong freshman season at Holy Innocents Episcopal, Brayden's college recruitment should continue to pick up, and "Coach Prime" certainly has the rising prospect on his radar.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football