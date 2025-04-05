Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In 40-Yard Dash
BOULDER — After months of preparation, safety Shilo Sanders enjoyed a strong performance, particularly in the 40-yard dash, during the Colorado Buffaloes' "NFL Showcase" on Friday.
In the pro day-style event at the school's indoor practice facility, Sanders ran the 40-yard dash twice with countless NFL scouts and coaches in attendance. His first sprint of 4.52 seconds trumped his 4.59-second follow-up attempt. However, according to Sanders' older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., some scouts at the event clocked the safety at 4.47.
Among safeties at the NFL scouting combine, 40-yard dash times ranged from 4.37 to 4.59.
"The 40 is all about technique. I ended up with a 4.52. I really wanted to get that 4.4 so I could get this whip from my dad," Shilo Sanders joked. "The work doesn't stop here. The 4.4 was just a goal. Nobody thought I could run a 4.5 at all or a 4.6. Everyone was talking about 4.7 and stuff like that. But I'm proud of it."
Sanders' father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was also pleased with his son's showing at pro day.
"I'm pretty sure he surprised a lot of you guys with his 40 time today, and I'm so darn proud of him," Deion Sanders said. "He does not take a backseat to his brothers. He does not take a backseat to anybody. He's a worker. He's a go-getter and he's a dog. He's a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he's a great young man."
Along with the 40, Shilo Sanders recorded a distance of 9 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump. The former South Carolina and Jackson State transfer didn't take part in either the bench press or the vertical.
"The speed work and getting stronger," Sanders said of his pre-draft approach. "Now that we don't have games, I focus on my body, getting faster, stronger. Now, after this pro day, now we can focus on getting conditioning, football shape rather than pro day shape."
During his final season with the Buffs, the 6-foot, 195-pound safety broke his forearm during Colorado's Week 2 loss at Nebraska but missed only two games. He closed the year with 67 total tackles (44 solo), two TFLs, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one sack.
"Coach Prime" praised Shilo's extensive body of work in college and his "old school" approach to the game.
"Shilo's got several years of film that are impeccable," Deion Sanders said. "Shilo had one negative game (against Kansas State in 2024) that we can denote. Shilo's been a pillar of consistency. Shilo's an old-school player playing under these new-school guidelines. Shilo is a dog."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.