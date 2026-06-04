Colorado Targeting Underrated Recruit Rising on Power Four Radars

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to scour for trench help, even amid their 2027 recruiting surge.

Colorado struck out on the landing line of scrimmage strength to start June. Four-star defensive tackle Khyren Haywood stunned Colorado fans by choosing Texas Tech, which previously never landed in his top four, comprising of Northwestern, Arizona, Kansas State and Colorado.

However, Colorado and coach Deion Sanders haven't stopped dishing out offers. Sending its latest four-year opportunity to a rising power conference talent from the south.

Colorado Offers Offensive Lineman Graham Williams

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes dipped into Clinton, Mississippi, to offer unranked offensive tackle talent Graham Williams, who revealed that offensive coordinator Brennan Marion facilitated the opportunity.

He also added inside wide receivers coach Rashad Davis and Sanders in his post.

But Williams' offer comes a few days after he landed his first Power Four opportunity. The California Golden Bears, out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, offered two days prior to Colorado. Cal, like Colorado, is another aiming to ramp up its recruiting efforts ahead of the summer months.

Except Colorado has done well with identifying, then winning over, unranked recruits already during this cycle.

Previous Unranked Recruit Colorado Buffaloes Landed

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pursuing Williams presents a good omen at the moment for Colorado due to this reason: the Buffaloes have won over a previously unranked recruit already for the 2027 class. One who represented the southern region, too.

Colorado managed to jump in on the recruitment of cornerback Prince Washington from Houston Lamar High. Washington wasn't just a no-star recruit, but also one who held just two Power Conference offers like Williams.

Yet Colorado managed to win over the 6-1 defender on May 24, who became a part of the Buffaloes' recruiting blitz in May. Washington joined a secondary that also won over four-star safety from Pittsburgh Gabe Jenkins during the Buffaloes' May run.

Colorado earns a great chance to land another recruit with no stars and very few power conference programs chasing after him. Except Williams plays with a grit that Colorado fans may love.

Recruiting Impact of Landing Graham Williams for Colorado

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-4, 310-pounder shows a deadly power and toughness element that can make him a potential fan favorite in Boulder.

Williams displays a tenacious drive block that knocks defensive linemen back 5-10 yards. But he brings enough hand power to become a one-punch and done lineman. He dominates his solo blocks in obliterating fashion.

Perhaps Clinton High's level of competition is a reason why his recruitment is going slower than expected. But Williams can fill a big need at Colorado and form a potentially powerful tag team at tackle.

Four-star from Tennessee Li'Marcus Jones ranks as Colorado's most highly-rated recruit. He's already projected to man the blindside moving forward once four-star quarterback for the 2027 class Andre Adams assumes the reins. Williams can form a strong and fortified tackle tandem moving forward if he accepts the Colorado offer.

Now it's a matter of getting Williams to visit the campus during either June or down the road for a fall game to win him over. Others Power Four teams could be lurking now that Williams holds muliple offers from that realm.

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