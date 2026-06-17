Colorado Seriously Doubted in Latest Big 12 Ranking

Throughout the 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to find consistent success on both sides of the ball, which has led to many changes on the coaching staff and across the entire roster.

Even after a significant number of offseason additions, it still appears that Colorado is doubted in what may shake out to be a very competitive Big 12 conference.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2026 Big 12 Projection

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan released his Big 12 predictions for 2026, ranking Colorado as the No. 14 team in the conference.

To put this ranking perspective, Lassan placed Colorado in front of just Iowa State and UCF, which are both programs that seem to have major questions. Teams just in front of the Buffaloes include Cincinnati, Baylor, Kansas, and West Virginia. When looking at these teams ranked ahead of Colorado, it is interesting to note that all of them are either having a competition tat quarterback to decide the starter, or have a transfer with serious questions projected to start.

While the Buffaloes do not have a proven option at quarterback, redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to start and has shown flashes of being a reliable option after playing four games in 2025 and starting in two of those games while recording 589 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and completing 55.3 percent of his passes.

Based on the continuity that Colorado should have at quarterback, this could give the Buffaloes the advantage they need to climb the rankings. Colorado also has an opportunity to prove continuity matters on the field with matchups against Baylor and Cincinnati in 2026, which could also be monumental games for the Buffaloes to become bowl eligible.

With Lewis now entering his second season at Colorado, he could have an opportunity to lead the Buffaloes to prove doubters wrong with the help of several new players and what seems to be a much better coaching staff.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Offensive Changes

While Colorado has made several changes to the roster, there is no question that the addition of Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator could be viewed as one of the biggest additions of the entire offseason.

Marion has experienced great success almost everywhere he has gone, which does suggest that the Buffaloes' offense could be poised to take a major step forward from a schematic standpoint, but also due to the talent that Colorado has been able to bring in.

On offense, the Buffaloes brought in several weapons through the transfer portal on the perimeter and in the backfield to complement Lewis, including running backs Damian Henderson II, Richard Young, and Jaquail Smith in addition to wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell.

The complement of these weapons could fit right into Marion’s offense and give Lewis a chance to get the ball into space and have a reliable run game, behind an offensive line that Colorado was also able to add a lot of great transfers to.

On the offensive line, the Buffaloes were able to add tackles Bo Hughley, Taj White, Jayven Richardson, and Leon Bell, guards Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden, and centers Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney. With this group having undergone massive change, this could be the best offensive line Coach Prime has had at Colorado and may potentially be a major reason why the Buffaloes' offense becomes one of the most consistent units in the Big 12.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado’s Defensive Changes

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes also made a significant number of changes, starting with elevating Chris Marve to be Colorado’s next defensive coordinator.

Marve has shown the ability to lead a successful defense after having multiple instances of great defensive performance during his time as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024.

With Marve now calling the defense, the additions Colorado has made across the board could fit even better into the Buffaloes' defensive system and help the defense take a step forward against the run and against the pass.

Along the defensive line, Colorado was able to bring in defensive tackles Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen, and Dylan Manuel in addition to edge rushers Vili Taufatofua, Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene, and Immanuel Ezeogu. Last season, the Buffaloes had major struggles stopping the run as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game and ranked 135th in the nation. With this revamped defensive line, Colorado’s defense should fare much better against the run.

At the second level of the defense, the Buffaloes were able to add great talent as well in linebackers Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez. The additions of Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez could give this linebacker group a chance to be one of the best position groups on Colorado’s roster and potentially become one of the best linebacker units in the entire Big 12.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the secondary, the Buffaloes made a significant amount of additions through the transfer portal, which include cornerbacks Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter, and Paul Omodia, while also bringing in safeties Randon Fontentte, Naeten Micthell, and Jah Jah Boyd.

To compete in a conference like the Big 12, having a secondary that has depth and players who can match up in man-to-man coverage or zone coverage is critical to generate consistent stops. With these new additions, it appears that Colorado may have the pieces to have a secondary that could turn into a shutdown unit.

As Marve now leads this defense into the 2026 season, Colorado’s balance of talent in the front seven and on the back end, in addition to the physicality, violence, and aggression that Marve emphasizes, could be exactly what Sanders and the Buffaloes need to become a much tougher opponent in the Big 12 and possibly get on a path to becoming bowl eligible next season.

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